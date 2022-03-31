Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

The Unified School District 207 Board of Education recognized a district partner upon his retirement and shared information the new Patton Junior High School project alongside calendar approvals during the school board meeting March 28 at the district office.

Recognition

The board recognized retiring Public Affairs Officer Jeff Wingo, Fort Leavenworth Garrison Public Affairs Office, for promoting the value of public education and his service to the school district. USD 207 Superintendent Dr. Keith Mispagel recalled Wingo’s role in strategic communication for the district, and USD 207 Board of Education President retired Col. Myron Griswold recalled serving with Wingo in the Army in 1987.

Unified School District 207 Superintendent Keith Mispagel, left, and Board of Education President Myron Griswold, right, recognize Fort Leavenworth Garrison Public Affairs Officer Jeff Wingo for their partnership over the years upon Wingo’s retirement during the school board meeting March 28 at the district office. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“(Wingo) always has had a great attitude toward his job, very proficient … a tradition of excellence, and that is what has exemplified his career,” Griswold said.

New Patton

Rich Holden, USD 207 Board of Education chief financial officer, shared construction updates from the new Patton Junior High School project with the board. Holden said he and other contractors finalized decisions to make classroom technology more efficient for teachers. He said the floors in the main and auxiliary gymnasiums are in progress; the gyms will have three volleyball courts, with two dedicated to competition, and two full basketball courts.

Mispagel said USD 207 will conduct a live Facebook stream to share images and rendered drawings of the new Patton Junior High School at 5 p.m. today. He said everyone is welcome to attend the virtual tour, but the stream is intended to show fifth- through eighth-graders what to look forward to in the new building.

Mispagel said the event is a brief introduction to the school while some decisions still remain with considerations such as student transportation. He said he would like to host an open house in the future.

Calendar Updates

The school board approved a graduation date for the current class at Patton Junior High School calendar for the 2022-2023 schoolyear.

Mispagel said Patton graduation is at 4 p.m. May 19, location to be determined. He said previous locations have been considered depending on weather the day of the event and the board has requested input from the graduating class as the last group of students to graduate from the building.

Mispagel said the first day of the next schoolyear will be Aug. 16, 2022, and the last day of school will be May 26, 2023. The district scheduled winter break for Dec. 16, 2022, through Jan. 3, 2023, and spring break for March 11-19, 2023.

Mispagel said the calendar adjusted the times for preschool programs to avoid staggered times and transportation difficulties.

The board also approved the purchase of incentives for ninth-graders to continue attendance at Patton Junior High School and the continuation of Papa John’s fundraisers in the school district.

The board also heard the MacArthur Elementary School principal’s report with data from the current schoolyear.

The next USD 207 Board of Education meeting is at 4:30 p.m. April 25 at the district office. The meeting is open to the public.

For more information and meeting access, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ks/usd207/Board.nsf/Public.