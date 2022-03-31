U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), right, joins Air Force Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, Kansas Adjutant General; Army Maj. Gen. John Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard; and Army Brig. Gen. John Rueger, deputy commanding general, 35th Infantry Division, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new 35th Infantry Division Readiness Center at Fort Leavenworth March 25. The complex will help improve the unit’s ability to support training, administrative functions and logistical requirements for the KSARNG. The facility is about 102,000 square feet and includes dedicated division staff space, classrooms, a large storage area and other facility amenities that enhance training value. The facility was funded through the Military Construction (MILCON) process at a cost of $26 million and had been under construction since the groundbreaking in November 2018. U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Mahone

