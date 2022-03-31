Home Community National Guard Readiness Center construction complete CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsPhotosTop Community Stories National Guard Readiness Center construction complete By psiebert - March 31, 2022 188 0 Facebook Twitter U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), right, joins Air Force Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, Kansas Adjutant General; Army Maj. Gen. John Andonie, deputy director of the Army National Guard; and Army Brig. Gen. John Rueger, deputy commanding general, 35th Infantry Division, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new 35th Infantry Division Readiness Center at Fort Leavenworth March 25. The complex will help improve the unit’s ability to support training, administrative functions and logistical requirements for the KSARNG. The facility is about 102,000 square feet and includes dedicated division staff space, classrooms, a large storage area and other facility amenities that enhance training value. The facility was funded through the Military Construction (MILCON) process at a cost of $26 million and had been under construction since the groundbreaking in November 2018. U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Mahone RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Women’s History Month speaker encourages vigilance, support CGSS Spouse Program shares career resources for spouses Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventure Series: Family teams navigate post in Spring Orienteer Meet LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:seventeen − 2 =