Speakers from the Department of Labor, the Department of Commerce, Army Community Service and Military One Source informed on employment resources available within each organization during the Command and General Staff School Spouse Program presentation “Credentialing and Employment Assistance for Military Spouses” March 23 in Marshall Lecture Hall at the Lewis and Clark Center.

Department of Labor

Senior Military Liaison Sgt. Maj. Kris Rick, Department of Labor, presented resources available within the DOL and the DOL Transition and Employment Assistance for Military Spouses Program.

Karen Sorenson, Kansas state consultant for Military One Source, talks about education- and career-focused programs for spouses during the Command and General Staff School Spouse Program “Credentialing and Employment Assistance for Military Spouses” March 23 in Marshall Lecture Hall at the Lewis and Clark Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Rick said the DOL provides direct support to military spouses through federally-funded state workforce systems such as USA Jobs in more than 2,400 national job centers that prioritize transitioning service members, spouses and veterans seeking employment.

He said military spouses qualify for resources under “dislocated worker status,” allowing spouses to access tools for upskilling and reskilling, resumé support, funding and more. He said the broad array of services is vastly underutilized.

Rick said best practices for resources in the department include exploring DOL partner organizations and related programs. He said options for entrepreneurship, credentialing, job searching and employment resources are available with government and non-government partners such as Boots to Business, Blue Star Families, the Institute for Veterans and Military Families and United Service Organizations Pathfinder Transition Program.

He also said DOL offers licensure portability support through an interactive website that consolidates each state’s standing laws regarding spouse licensure portability and is updated monthly by labor lawyers.

For more information on spouse-based resources, visit https://www.dol.gov/agencies/vets/veterans/military-spouses.

For more information on TEAMS, visit https://www.dol.gov/agencies/vets/programs/tap/teams-workshops.

Hiring Our Heroes

Hiring Our Heroes Senior Program Manager Angela Neal and Regional Program Coordinator Kyra Seeley presented on Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zones and the Military Spouse Professional Network.

Neal said Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zones, or MSEEZ, is a network of working groups ready to serve military spouses.

Neal said MSEEZ hires military spouses and educates employers on best practices for hiring military spouses. She said MSEEZ trains military spouses for employment with tools for elevator pitches, resumés and informational interviews. She said the network advocates for spouse employment around barriers such as child care and licensure reciprocity by leveraging existing programs and partnerships.

Seeley said the Military Spouse Professional Network provides military spouses with a professional community, professional development opportunities, networking and peer-to-peer support. She said the network serves all spouses at any point in their career journey, associated either through active-duty, retired or veteran status, regardless of branch.

She said networking and professional growth are most effective when the effort is ongoing. She said MSPN hosts events and meetings monthly, bi-monthly and quarterly in more than 60 global locations, including Fort Leavenworth.

For more information on the local MSPN, search on Facebook and LinkedIn or contact ftleavenworth@hiringourheros.org.

For more information on spouse resources, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/career-services/military-spouse-resources/.

For more information on MSEEZ, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/employers/mseez/.

Military One Source

Karen Sorenson, Kansas state consultant for Military One Source, informed the audience on Military One Source programs such as the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities Program, dedicated to offering career coordination and other tools online.

Sorensen said spouses can access SECO online for experiences such as career coaching through the SECO Career Consulting Center and to receive guidance on employment and education opportunities. She said spouses can also search for available jobs or opt to be found by employers through the Military Spouse Employment Partnership and contact partnered organizations in the Spouse Ambassador Network.

Sorensen also shared entrepreneurship opportunities available on SECO, including support in starting a business, marketing, legal and contracting services and assessment programs.

She said spouses can subscribe to the SECO newsletter and find SECO networks on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For more information about Military One Source tools, visit https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships/spouse/spouse-education-and-employment/spouse-employment-and-education-the-essentials/.

To access SECO, visit

https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/.

Upcoming program

CGSS Deputy Director of Academic Operations Maj. Michael Goodney said the CGSS Spouse Program seeks to discuss stressors identified in a 2019 RAND study, including understanding military culture, deployments, conflict resolution, interpersonal skills and coping with stress.

The next CGSS Spouse Program presentation is a field-grade spouse panel discussion on key and developmental experiences and opportunities at 5:30 p.m. April 27 in Arnold Conference Room at the Lewis and Clark Center. The program series culminates with a social in May.

For more information, e-mail Goodney at michael.j.goodney.mil@army.mil.