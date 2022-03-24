Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Seventeen shooters participated in the inaugural Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation/Brunner Range Precision Pistol Shootout March 19 at Kinder Range.

Participants received a safety brief and a range overview, followed by rounds on the range by category and lunch midday.

Range safety volunteer Staff Sgt. Blake Laughlin, Midwest Joint Regional Correctional Facility Battalion (Corrections), watches Carolyn Harvey fire her weapon during the Precision Pistol Shootout March 19 at Kinder Range. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Range Safety Officer Matthew Gill and volunteers from the 15th Military Police Brigade assisted with escorting participants to the range and lane safety. FMWR Business Division Chief Brian Prokes and Brunner Range Manager Brandon Green awarded top shooters in each category at the end of the competition.

Participants, divided by class and firearm, aimed to have the top score out of two rounds. The shooters ranged in experience and many were participating in their first shooting competition, prioritizing practice and fun over competition.

Youth participant 13-year-old Deacon Hart said it was his first time shooting in a competition even though he has been interested in shooting for a long time. He said he chose to participate after a friend encouraged him. Hart said he found himself shooting better with his non-dominant hand and plans to continue competing.

Sgt. 1st Class Adam Wagner and Capt. Collyn Dashner, both of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Battalion (Corrections), said it was their first time shooting competitively, although they have a history of experience with firearms. Wagner said he was looking for a low-stress competition to experience for fun with his co-worker. Dashner said he participated to practice with his conceal-carry firearm.

“I thought it was really well organized (on the range), everything was very clear on what you had to do and everything was set up well so I didn’t have to worry about what to do next,” Wagner said.

Wagner said he was surprised by how long 30 seconds felt during a round on the shooting range.

Dashner said the competition brought to light some unpracticed skills.

Sandy Frakes and other Precision Pistol Shootout participants set up targets March 19 at Kinder Range. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“It was interesting especially, not only having distances that you’re shooting at, having to reload — that’s something a lot of people don’t practice,” Dashner said. “Then also shooting single-handed with both your dominant and non-dominant hand, because that’s definitely something a lot of people don’t practice, myself included.”

Tama Brzustowicz said shooting competitively for her is a learning opportunity as she masters the hobby. She and her husband, Thaddeus Brzustowicz, attended the event together for practice. She said for those who are interested in the hobby, shaking off nerves comes with time.

“You just give yourself small intervals of learning opportunity, maybe not daily, but go to a range two or three times a month,” she said.

Prokes said the event is part of an effort to diversify what FMWR offers; FMWR plans to host pistol events quarterly in the future. He said the positive feedback from the shootout suggests a path for more growth. For more information about shooting events, visit https://leavenworth.army mwr.com/programs/brunner-range-skeet-and-trap.

RESULTS

Men’s Semi-Automatic Iron Sights

1. John Snyder (556 points)

2. Keith Purvis (488/484)

3. John Maggliocca (466)

Men’s Semi-Automatic Optics

1. Eric Lichenberg (658)

2. Jake Dubois (534)

3. Charles Massarachia (484)

Men’s Revolver Iron Sights

1. John Snyder (576)

2. Keith Purvis (418)

Women’s Semi-Automatic Iron Sights

1. Sandy Frakes (354)

2. Carolyn Harvey (288)

3. Tama Brzustowicz (166)

Youth Semi-Automatic Iron Sights

1. Decon Hart (222)