Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Military and civilian participants at the monthly Fun Shoot March 5 engaged in multiple shooting events including skeet, American trap, and five-stand at Brunner Range. Clay pigeon projectiles were launched into the air at different angles to imitate the flight patterns of birds while each competitor attempted to achieve the highest score.

Gary Parker takes part in the monthly Fun Shoot March 5 at Brunner Range. Brunner Range hosts a variety of free classes with National Rifle Association-certified instructors for both beginners and experienced shooters. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Patt Garrett and Eric Verbug take turns shooting at targets as they are projected from various angles to imitate the flight patterns of birds during the monthly Fun Shoot March 5 at Brunner Range. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

The Fun Shoot event is conducted each month throughout the year to help beginners develop shooting skills and providing a challenge and honing opportunity for experienced shooters.

“We have certified coaches who are (National Rifle Association)-certified and level 1 skeet instructors that will give lessons to first time shooters,” Brian Green, Brunner Range staff member, said. “We also do Fun Shoots every first Saturday, and starting in April we’ll be doing this every third Saturday as well.

Esther Barie fires her weapon during the monthly Fun Shoot March 5 at Brunner Range. Photo by Cpl. Raymond Benitez-Santana/Special to the Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“A lot of guys use it to prepare for hunting, especially five-stand, because it will give you the (projectile) different ways.”

Green said COVID-19 restrictions reduced the amount of shooting sports being offered.

“There was a while we couldn’t do Fun Shoots, we couldn’t do leagues, we couldn’t do food indoors, we couldn’t do anything indoors, but we’re back up in operations,” he said. “So come by and enjoy some skeet shooting — it’s fun. We do lessons, we rent guns and we have ammunition for it.”

The inaugural Precision Pistol Shootout is at 9:30 a.m. March 19 at Kinder Range. Register by today at Brunner Range or by calling 913-651-8132.