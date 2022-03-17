Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Sixteen Scouts advanced from Cub Scouts into Scouts BSA Troops 66, 166 and 366 during the 2022 crossover ceremony led by Pack 1 Cubmaster Jerry Drew March 7 in the Post Theater.

Drew said the crossover ceremony is conducted when Scouts officially enter the BSA organization. Cub Scouts crossover upon achieving Arrow of Light, the highest rank in Cub Scouts.

Transitioning Scouts included Jethro Cerney, Aiden Dillenback, Milena Dixon, Clara Drew, Alex Dugan, James Gibbs, Daniel Herlihy, Kale Hollingsworth, Melody Johnson, Timothy Kallo, Brendan Mandeville, Gaby Prochaska, Jackson Reaves, Caleb Saine, Lilly Vance and Duke Williams.

Assistant Patrol Leader Emma Herlihy, age 12, left, and Senior Patrol Leader Rayna Klutse, age 16, right, tie a neckerchief around 10-year-old Melody Johnson’s neck to welcome her into Scouts BSA Troop 166 during the crossover ceremony March 7 in the Post Theater. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Drew charged the Scouts to continue in Scouting to face higher challenges.

“I speak for all of the leaders in the pack when I say it’s been an honor to work with you, and we wish you the best on your continued journey,” Drew said.

During the ceremony, the Arrow of Light Scouts participated in a rite of passage in which each den walked from station to station to listen to BSA Scouts review a point from the Scout Law.

Scout Andrew Nance, age 12, Troop 366, said he hopes the new Scouts learn what he enjoys about Scouts BSA as he reflected on his own outdoor crossover ceremony.

Eleven-year-old Boy Scout J.T. Ordonil, Scouts BSA Troop 366, reads the description for “friendly” as Scouts rotate through stations to hear about the Scout law, values, oath and motto during the crossover ceremony March 7 in the Post Theater. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“(The crossover ceremony) was actually really exciting for me because it’s always an exciting thing to step up. You meet a lot of people that you don’t know, but eventually, you’ll get to know these people. You’ll actually really find a home with them.”

After completing the station-to-station path, Arrow of Light Scouts crossed the stage to receive their new neckerchief and met with their newly assigned BSA troop. The Scouts joined their new troops for their first Scouts BSA meeting following the ceremony.

“I think it’s kind of like a graduation, where they’re not one of the little kids anymore; they’re one of the big kids, and the programs are really very different,” Drew said. “They’ll go into troops and the kids lead the activities; they plan their calendar, they go on camp-outs, they go to summer camp together. It’s very different; they’re not being led by adults as much. There’s still supervision, but it’s more about leadership… it’s more about advanced skills.”