Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Relocation Readiness Program Manager Charlsey Mahle, Army Community Service, hosted the “Moving With Kids!” class March 4 to inform PCSing families about resources available to help make the transition easier.

Additional “Moving With Kids! Creating a Positive Transition for Your Kids During Your Next Move” classes are being offered April 1 and 8 at the Resiliency Center.

Relocation Readiness Program Manager Charlsey Mahle leads the Army Community Service “Moving With Kids! Creating a Positive Transition for Your Kids During Your Next Move” class March 4 at the Resiliency Center. The “Moving With Kids!” class is offered again at 10 a.m. April 1 and April 8 at the Resiliency Center. Call 913-684-2830/2800 for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Mahle explained how parents can manage their emotions and better address their children before a move. She also talked about setting expectations, allowing children to make choices and other methods to cope with change.

The Exceptional Family Member Program manager, the school liaison officer and post school military family life counselors were on hand to discuss how to transition education and medical records and what to check for at new installations and locations.

Exceptional Family Member Program Manager Jessica Brushwood offers suggestions to Stephanie Grover to help make her PSC move to Hawaii a bit easier during the Army Community Service “Moving With Kids! Creating a Positive Transition for Your Kids During Your Next Move” class March 4 at the Resiliency Center. The “Moving With Kids!” class is offered again at 10 a.m. April 1 and April 8 at the Resiliency Center. Call 913-684-2830/2800 for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

“We really want to reduce the anxiety that parents feel over their own kids’ feelings. The more information we can give them earlier, the better for both the parent and the kids. If they have the tools to know how to help a kid transition, they can already start feeling less anxiety. It’s all about reducing (anxiety) for every level,” Mahle said.

The class was conducted in an informal, discussion format to allow parents to ask questions about moving with children as well as suggest ideas from their own experiences.

When an attendee asked about ideal places to meet new people and integrate with local families, Terry Braun, military family life counselor at Bradley Elementary School, suggested visiting libraries and asking librarians about local events and good locations to explore with children like area parks.

Mahle also shared methods from her experience with the military and her background in family therapy.

“I’m a military spouse, I’m a veteran, and I’ve done it for 20 years, so I know what it feels like. It’s like sharing the hope in addition to the helpfulness,” Mahle said.

Free children’s books were available, as well as informational guides on moving and talking with children, individualized educational plan transfers, school networks and more.

“Sometimes you don’t know what you don’t know. Sometimes it feels like you’ve got all the tools you need to move, but there are new people out there who are moving for the first time, and we don’t want them to feel alone,” Mahle said.

“Truly, if you’re moving for the first time with kids, or moving for the first time, this is the place to come and start building your resources.”

Call 913-684-2830/2800 to register for the April 1 and April 8 “Moving With Kids!” classes.