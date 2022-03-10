Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Lt. Gen. Vasko Gjurchinovski, chief of the general staff, Army of the Republic of North Macedonia, was inducted into the Command and General Staff College International Hall of Fame during a ceremony March 7 in the Arnold Conference Room of the Lewis and Clark Center.

The International Hall of Fame began in 1973 with CGSC, the Greater Kansas City Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars and the CGSC Alumni Association. Inductees represent resident CGSC international military graduates who reach the highest positions of military importance in their countries’ armed forces.

Gjurchinovski graduated from CGSC in 2002. Since August 2018, he has served as the chief of general staff of the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia. His education includes the Land Forces Military High School in Sarajevo and the military academy in Belgrade and Sarajevo, as well as the completion of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff Officer Course at Fort Leavenworth in 2002 and High Defense Studies with the Armed Forces of Italy in 2012.

His prior assignments include command at platoon, company, battalion and brigade levels. He attended United Nations missions in Lebanon and served as the commander of Joint Operations Command and as the military representative to North Macedonia’s North Atlantic Treaty Organization mission.

“It is humbling to be considered among the remarkable people recognized with this distinct honor,” Gjurchinovski said.

Lt. Gen. Vasko Gjurchinovski, chief of the general staff, Army of the Republic of North Macedonia, is congratulated by Maj. Gen. Daniel Christian, Training and Doctrine Command deputy chief of staff, during his Command and General Staff College International Hall of Fame induction ceremony March 7 in Arnold Conference Room at the Lewis and Clark Center. Photo by Dan Neal/Army University

Gjurchinovski said he dreamed of military service since childhood and shared the importance of his time at CGSC as an international military student.

“My aspirations began when I was a child. Since my early age, my parents were telling me that nothing could be achieved without discipline and hard work. I grew up in a community where we all competed to impress our parents. Ever since I was a young boy, I dreamt of attending a military school; once accepted I found (the) environment rather challenging, competitive and rewarding.”

Gjurchinovski said he could envision himself as a senior military leader during his first command in a platoon. He said his selection to attend CGSC allowed him to see his aspirations as reality. He also said the school introduced him to a system of values and integrity he recognizes as the foundation of the institution.

“Considering everything I’ve previously learned throughout my military education, I was given a clear direction of what is right and wrong, and a philosophy of war and … tactical versus operational way thinking. This is the way we chose to educate our officers, NCOs and soldiers and to build our military organization to be aligned with our strategic allies, NATO and our common values.

“This recognition is very significant to me. As a young captain I remember being fascinated with Fort Leavenworth and (CGSC). I was dreaming about becoming a general one day and here today, I am leading the army as the chief of staff of the armed forces. What an amazing career journey.”

Gjurchinovski thanked his family and friends for their support during his military career.

He said he plans to continue progress in his position, specifically in fulfillment plans and requirements for North Macedonia as a new member of NATO. He said as the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia transforms and modernizes, it will work to preserve partnerships and contribute to common security goals with allies.

“This institution has had a profound effect on so many current and future leaders. My experience here at Fort Leavenworth has built a foundation that I use throughout my military career. I firmly believe that this institution continues to influence future generations and aspiring young officers as future leaders from around the globe.”

Maj. Gen. Daniel Christian, Training and Doctrine Command deputy chief of staff, joined Gjurchinovski during the ceremony for the unveiling of his IHOF portrait, which is displayed on the third floor of the Lewis and Clark Center.