Charlotte Richter/Staff Writer

Friends, co-workers and family gathered to remember Arin Burgess, visual arts specialist for Military Review, during a memorial service March 4 in Memorial Chapel. Burgess died Jan. 13 of a brain aneurysm. She was 40 years old.

Chaplain (Maj.) Sang Pak says a few words before delivering the benediction at the memorial ceremony for Military Review Visual Arts Specialist Arin Burgess March 4 at Memorial Chapel. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Burgess’ educational history includes a bachelor’s degree in photography and visual arts from Missouri State University. She began working as a visual art specialist for Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation in December 2012. In 2016, she began working for Military Review in photo imagery and original art production. Her work includes graphics in the Military Review Centennial Edition, the Army University Press logo and other products.

The memorial program read: “The aesthetic upgrade Military Review (has) experienced from 2016 to the present in terms of visual appeal and professional presentation is almost exclusively attributable to (Burgess’) creativity, artistic eye and unexcelled work ethic.”

Co-workers who spoke at the service noted similar achievements during times shared with her.

“Arin was our creative center and the social and emotional center of our workspace. Because of her abundant smile and irresistible laugh… she always made you (feel good) just talking to her. Daily her desk was full of colleagues, people who just wanted to talk to her,” Military Review Webmaster James Crandell said.

Crandell shared memories of Burgess singing, attending church together and playing pickleball. He said Burgess was a mentor, and her work ethic was impeccable.

Military Review Webmaster James Crandell shares memories of his co-worker and friend Military Review Visual Arts Specialist Arin Burgess, who died suddenly Jan. 13, during Burgess’ memorial service March 4 at Memorial Chapel. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Military Review Editor Dr. Ally McNitt, who combined her comments with those of Military Review Senior Editor retired Lt. Col. Jeff Buczkowski who was unable to attend the service, also recalled Burgess’ presence in the office, specifically her artistic talent for color and composition, and the high quality of her work.

“She gave energy, commitment and inspiration to her co-workers and for that I’ve always been appreciative,” McNitt said.

Retired Col. William Darley, managing editor of Military Review, said Burgess was good in all of the dimensions of her life. He said she was good, beautiful, brave and principled.

Darley said much of the recent visual upgrades demonstrated in Military Review can be credited to Burgess, and her co-workers recognize her significance.

Col. Jacob Brown, director of Army University Press and editor-in-chief of Military Review, presented two awards to Burgess’ parents, Jack and Janice Burgess, on her behalf including the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal and the Army University Star for her distinguished work as a visual information support specialist.