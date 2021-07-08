School board honors Green at June meeting

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer



Unified School District 207 board members and staff remembered former board member Col. Scott Green before the monthly board meeting June 28 at the district office.

Green unexpectedly passed away June 15.



“Scott Green was a great colleague as the three of us (including retired Lt. Col. Chris Evans, board vice president) served together on the USD 207 school board for the last two years. He was intelligent, focused and personable; a true professional in every sense of the word. His work as director at the Command and General Staff School during the COVID-19 health crisis was nothing short of remarkable,” said Myron Griswold, board president. “Our school district adopted many of the practices and protocols put in place for the Command and General Staff Officer Course, and we were the better for it.”

Unified School District 207 Board of Education members Col. Scott Green and Lt. Col. Chris Evans and Board President Myron Griswold receive tokens of appreciation from school principals and representatives plus a tote bag filled with USD 207-emblazened items from Superintendent Keith Mispagel, right, for Board of Education Appreciation Month during the board meeting Jan. 27, 2020, at the district office. File photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Griswold said he received a text message from Maj. Roy George, a 2020 CGSOC graduate, about a day after Green passed.



“Having served under Colonel Green when he was a brigade commander in Alaska, Major George wrote that ‘Colonel Green put others first in everything he did and was the most selfless leader I have ever known,’” Griswold said. “Those of us within the USD 207 who saw him in action as a board member would certainly agree with Major George’s recollection of his former commander and mentor.



“The USD 207 Board of Education salutes Colonel Green’s distinguished service to our nation, the United States Army and USD 207,” he said. “He will be greatly missed by all USD 207 students and staff and the broader community of Fort Leavenworth soldiers and family members. May he rest in peace.”

New Unified School District 207 Board of Education member Col. Scott Green, director of the Command and General Staff School, is welcomed by Rich Holden, chief financial officer and clerk of the board, after being sworn in during the USD 207 Board of Education meeting June 17, 2019, at the district office. File photo by Matthew Dixon/Fort Leavenworth Unified School District 207



Green served on the USD 207 school board for nearly two years after being sworn-in at the June 17, 2019, school board meeting.



COVID protocols

During the meeting, board members approved updated COVID-19 protocols for the district as presented by Keith Mispagel, superintendent of schools.



Through July 26, face coverings are not required but highly encouraged inside USD 207 buildings for anyone not fully vaccinated; face coverings are optional for anyone who is fully vaccinated; and face coverings are optional for all students and staff during outdoor activities.



Protocols will be reevaluated during the July 26 board meeting based on COVID-19 positivity rates and Department of Defense recommendations.



Along with face coverings, throughout the summer, Mispagel said social distancing is still encouraged when possible; frequent washing of hands and use of hand sanitizer is encouraged; and regular cleaning and sanitation of normally occupied spaces will continue.



Finally, in the case of an exposure, Mispagel said fully vaccinated staff or students will not be required to quarantine as long as they show proof of their vaccination unless they are recommended to quarantine by the Leavenworth County Health Department or Munson Army Health Center.



Unvaccinated staff and students who are exposed must quarantine for 10 days, returning on day 11, or take a PCR test on day six and return on day eight if they have a negative result and are asymptomatic.



For more information, visit http://usd207.org.



Patton update

During the meeting, Rich Holden, chief financial officer, updated board members on the progress of construction at the New Patton Junior High School at the old MacArthur Elementary School site.



As of June 28, the gym floor has been poured and the structure of the running track around the top has been put in place, Holden said. Additionally, the sixth-grade area needs a second coat of paint, and the seventh-, eighth-, and ninth-grade areas are also coming along.



“It’s really, really taking shape,” Holden said.



Board members and other essential personnel practiced social distancing and wore face coverings during the board meeting.



Some USD 207 office staff and other personnel attended the meeting via videoteleconference.



All board meetings are open to the public. For an overview of the meeting and the minutes, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ks/usd207/Board.nsf/Public.



The next USD 207 board meeting is at 4:30 p.m. July 26 at the district office. A Zoom link will be available to the public the day of the meeting for virtual participants.