Independence Day event attendees place their hands over their hearts for the singing of the national anthem July 4 by Merritt Lake. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Retired Air Force Col. Robert Beckel dances with his 4-year-old granddaughter Aubrey Jackson as the 312th Army Band’s Iowa Street Combo performs during the Independence Day festivities July 4 by Merritt Lake. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Members of the salute battery — Staff Sgt. Dominique Goldsborough, Headquarters, Mission Command Training Program; Spc. Summer Williams, Garrison Religious Services Organization; and Sgt. Eric Lancaster, 500th Military Police Detachment, Special Troops Battalion — fire a round during the Salute to the Union July 4 by Merritt Lake. A round was fired for each U.S. state as the corresponding flag was waved overhead on the other side of the lake.; flags were also waved for U.S. territories. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Geese swim back and forth under the Trails West Golf Course bridge as fireworks explode July 4 over Merritt Lake. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Geese swim back and forth under the Trails West Golf Course bridge as fireworks explode July 4 over Merritt Lake. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Twelve-year-old Gabe Heller and 11-year-old John Misenheimer fish along the bank as fireworks explode over Merritt Lake during the Independence Day festivities July 4. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Fireworks explode over Merritt Lake during the Independence Day festivities July 4. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

fourteen + twelve =