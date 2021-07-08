Home Community Fort Leavenworth community celebrates Independence Day Geese swim back and forth under the Trails West Golf Course bridge as fireworks explode July 4 over Merritt Lake. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp CommunityCommunity FeaturesNewsLocalPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Fort Leavenworth community celebrates Independence Day By ftleaven - July 8, 2021 303 0 Facebook Twitter Independence Day event attendees place their hands over their hearts for the singing of the national anthem July 4 by Merritt Lake. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Retired Air Force Col. Robert Beckel dances with his 4-year-old granddaughter Aubrey Jackson as the 312th Army Band’s Iowa Street Combo performs during the Independence Day festivities July 4 by Merritt Lake. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Members of the salute battery — Staff Sgt. Dominique Goldsborough, Headquarters, Mission Command Training Program; Spc. Summer Williams, Garrison Religious Services Organization; and Sgt. Eric Lancaster, 500th Military Police Detachment, Special Troops Battalion — fire a round during the Salute to the Union July 4 by Merritt Lake. A round was fired for each U.S. state as the corresponding flag was waved overhead on the other side of the lake.; flags were also waved for U.S. territories. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Geese swim back and forth under the Trails West Golf Course bridge as fireworks explode July 4 over Merritt Lake. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Geese swim back and forth under the Trails West Golf Course bridge as fireworks explode July 4 over Merritt Lake. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Twelve-year-old Gabe Heller and 11-year-old John Misenheimer fish along the bank as fireworks explode over Merritt Lake during the Independence Day festivities July 4. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Fireworks explode over Merritt Lake during the Independence Day festivities July 4. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 40th MP Battalion welcomes new commander Memorial ceremony honors Col. Scott Green School board honors Green at June meeting LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:fourteen + twelve = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth broken clouds enter location 66.9 ° F 70.6 ° 63.5 ° 90 % 0.3mph 75 % Sun 72 ° Mon 79 ° Tue 85 ° Wed 89 ° Thu 83 °