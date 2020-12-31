Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of articles looking back at the news stories covered in the Fort Leavenworth Lamp over the past decade and will wrap up with a look back at 2020 in the Jan. 7 issue.

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

2016

Families tour the new MacArthur Elementary School after a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the school Aug. 3, 2016. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

According to Fort Leavenworth Lamp archives, the schoolyear for Unified School District 207 students began on Aug. 10 and MacArthur Elementary School students entered the new school building following three years of construction. The new school addressed the increasing population of Fort Leavenworth and the aging infrastructure of the old MacArthur building along Biddle Boulevard. Additionally, having a school west of Hancock Avenue better served the additional 253 homes built in the area since the housing privatization project began in 2006.

On Nov. 25, 2019, USD 207 board members approved the construction of a new Patton Junior High School at the old MacArthur site. Demolition of the old MacArthur began in April 2020 and construction on the new Patton began in June. The new Patton is set to open in August 2022.

In an incident that occurred around 5:10 p.m. Sept. 7, a civilian employee at Munson Army Health Center threw gasoline and other flammable liquid on his superior, 1st Lt. Katie Ann Blanchard, and lit her on fire. Blanchard was also assaulted with a straight-edge razor and scissors during the altercation. Fort Leavenworth firefighters and MAHC staff quickly responded to the situation.



Left: Maj. Gen. Thomas R. Tempel Jr., commanding general of U.S. Army Regional Health Command – Central (Provisional), presents Munson Army Health Center staff with Army Commendation Medals and Commander’s Awards for Civilian Service during an awards ceremony Jan. 18, 2017, at Frontier Chapel. The ceremony honored MAHC staff and first responders who responded Sept. 7, 2016, when MAHC registered nurse 1st Lt. Katie Ann Blanchard was violently attacked by a civilian co-worker. Achievement Medals for Civilian Service, Army Achievement Medals, commander’s coins and framed certificates of appreciation were also presented during the ceremony. Right: Munson Army Health Center employees, including Jane Hutson, line up to hug 1st Lt. Katie Ann Blanchard, registered nurse at MAHC, following an awards ceremony Jan. 18, 2017, at Frontier Chapel. The ceremony honored MAHC staff and first responders who responded Sept. 7, 2016, when Blanchard was violently attacked by a civilian co-worker.

Several members of the MAHC staff, Fort Leavenworth Military Police and the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department were later commended for their actions during the incident. Sgt. Jeremy Dahlem received the Soldier’s Medal, and Deanne Kilian and Dr. Adela Ganacias each receiving the Secretary of the Army Award for Valor. Kilian also received a Carnegie Medal for her efforts. MAHC also took action to improve the safety and security of patients and staff.

In November 2016, MAHC implemented an Executive Wellness Physical Therapy Program to focus on injury prevention, early detection and proper treatment of injury for soldiers.

On Aug. 16, the Leavenworth Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team practiced their response to a possible armed suspect in a simulated scenario at Hunt Lodge. MPs and Department of the Army Police facilitated and observed the training. In these potential scenarios, Fort Leavenworth relies on the support of these teams because there is no SWAT team or special reaction force on the installation.

Thirteen-year-old Chance Dobson, eighth-grader at Patton Junior High School, captures a rare, normally nocturnal Clefable during a Harrold Youth Center outing to play Pokemon Go July 15, 2016, on the walking paths and sidewalks in Santa Fe Village. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

In July, the Pokemon Go craze reached Fort Leavenworth. The game encouraged more exercise among post youth and Harrold Youth Center staff organized short walks around post where teens could play the game while remaining active.

Sgt. Steven Carolus, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Joint Regional Correctional Facility, walks through the Griffin Cuts Barber Shop after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new venture June 16, 2016, at the Military Corrections Complex. Carolus rotated as NCOIC for the new barbershop and the one inside the JRCF with Sgt. Joshua Major and Sgt. Blake Laughlin. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

On June 16, the Griffin Cuts Barber Shop officially opened on Kickapoo Road. The shop, which employs inmates of the Joint Regional Correctional Facility who are licensed barbers through the state of Kansas, was opened to fill the demand for a shop near the Military Corrections Complex.

Bagpipers Dale Cleland and Robert McWilliams stride down the center aisle of Pioneer Chapel as they play “Amazing Grace” April 25, 2016, during the ceremony honoring the chapel’s 50th anniversary. Photo by Bob Kerr/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Terry Gach, chief of the Models, Simulations and Tools Division at the TRADOC Analysis Center, drives in a stake while replacing boards in a miniature golf course hole frame as Randall Clements, software developer in the Wargaming and Simulations Directorate at TRAC, cuts stakes and boards and Maj. Jake Morano, combat operations analyst in the Scenarios Directorate at TRAC, takes a water break while working on TRAC’s community service project to restore the Holes ‘n Rolls course July 26. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

French Liaison to the Combined Arms Center Col. Nicolas Auboin, riding Dr. Steve Thomas’ horse Chili, says hello to Chantal Van Rantwijk of the Netherlands, riding Jim Fain’s horse Royal, as their two tour groups pass near Wainwright Bowl during post tours on horseback to celebrate the Fort Leavenworth Hunt’s 90th anniversary Oct. 7, 2016. Wainwright Bowl, near the intersection of McClellan and Bluntville avenues, was once used as a horse jump area by the FLH and was named for Gen. Jonathan Wainwright, who was a member of the FLH when he was stationed at Fort Leavenworth 1928-31. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Several organizations celebrated anniversaries including Pioneer Chapel’s 50th anniversary in April, The Research and Analysis Center’s 30th anniversary in June, the Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC’s 100th anniversary in August, the Buffalo Soldiers’ 150th anniversary in September and the Fort Leavenworth Hunt’s 90th anniversary in October.

Members of Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club chapters from across the nation join hands and bow heads for an invocation delivered by Judy Young during the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club 150th Buffalo Soldiers Celebration, a tribute to the 9th and 10th Cavalry units, Aug. 27, 2016, at the Buffalo Soldier Monument on Fort Leavenworth. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

2017

During totality, Command and General Staff Officer Course student Capt. Mike Hruska points out a bit of red sky on the horizon to his daughter, 5-year-old Ava, while he and his wife, Ashley Hruska, experience the total solar eclipse with Ava’s kindergarten class Aug. 21, 2017, at Eisenhower Elementary School. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

On. Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse was visible across the country and Fort Leavenworth schools and organizations gathered outside all around post to witness the 160-second event. The 2017 eclipse was the first visible in the United States since Feb. 26, 1979. USD 207 schools prepared for the rare event by teaching students to wear protective glasses when viewing the eclipse and designing themed T- shirts for students and staff.

Bat biologist Carme Ardito, with Environmental Solutions and Innovations, shines her headlamp on a 30-foot-high mist net checking for bats while conducting a bat survey May 23, 2017, in the woods by Sherman Army Airfield. Three species of bats were caught on post during the survey, including several common big brown bats, an eastern red bat and a hoary bat. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

In May, field biologists, in partnership with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division, completed a two-year study that determined the presence of northern long-eared bats on Fort Leavenworth. Three species of bats were caught from 23 surveyed acoustic and netting sites, including a hoary bat, an eastern red bat and several big brown bats.

In November, the Mission Command Center of Excellence Headquarters moved into the old U.S. Disciplinary Barracks complex following months of renovations. The move allowed for MC CoE staff to be in one central location and, as a result, more efficiently operate as a team.

Mission Command Center of Excellence Director Maj. Gen. James Mingus, Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. Michael Lundy and Garrison Commander Col. Marne Sutten gather in front of the new MC CoE Headquarters building with award recipients before an awards presentation Nov. 20, 2017, in the old U.S. Disciplinary Barracks complex. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Each year, post recognizes a youth of year who goes on to represent post at the state competition. On March 6, Fort Leavenworth Youth of the Year Celeste’ Marchbanks, LHS senior, was named the 2017 Kansas Military Youth of the Year during a ceremony in Topeka, Kan.

Junior ROTC Cadet Lt. Col. Morgan Savage is surprised with the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for outstanding achievement in JROTC during a brief ceremony with retired Lt. Col. Charles Hagemeister, Medal of Honor recipient, presenting the award in the JROTC classroom Aug. 29, 2017, at Leavenworth High School. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

On Aug. 29, LHS senior and JROTC Cadet Lt. Col. Morgan Savage was presented with the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for outstanding achievement. The prestigious award is only presented to top students in the JROTC program nationwide.

On July 28, Fort Leavenworth honored the 25th anniversary of the Buffalo Soldier Monument dedication. The monument memorializes the 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments established in 1866; the latter was formed at Fort Leavenworth.

Sgt. Elizabeth Fitch and Spc. Devin Rollins, both of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Joint Regional Correctional Facility, lead the color guard to post the colors as the ceremony recognizing the 25th anniversary of the Buffalo Soldier Monument dedication begins July 28, 2017, in front of the monument. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

The Buffalo Soldier Monument commemorative area includes the Circle of Firsts and the Walkway of Units, honoring African American soldiers and units was established in 1995.

Retired Gen. Colin Powell and his wife, Alma, gaze at the just-unveiled bust, sculpted in Powell’s likeness by artist Eddie Dixon for the Circle of Firsts, during a bust dedication ceremony Sept. 5, 2014, in the Buffalo Soldier Commemorative Area. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Three monuments were added over the decade including retired Brig. Gen. Benjamin Grierson, organizer of the 10th U.S. Cavalry, on Aug. 8, 2012; retired Gen. Colin Powell, first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. secretary of state, on Sept. 5, 2014; and the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, a unit of African- American women that deployed overseas during World War II, on Nov. 30, 2018.

Retired Master Sgt. Elizabeth Helm-Frazier touches the bust, made in the likeness of Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Charity Adams, on a monument honoring the all-female, all-African-American 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion Nov. 29, 2018, in the Buffalo Soldier Commemorative Area. Helm-Frazier, of Maryland, said she knows how important mail is to service members, and she joined the project team to help get the monument funded so that future generations will know that women in uniform also helped guarantee freedom. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

2018

Fort Leavenworth Cub Scouts saw 20 girls join the packs after Boy Scouts of America announced that options for girls ages 5-10 would be added in June 2018. The organization was sub- sequently renamed Scouts BSA. Girls ages 11-17 also began signing up for Scouts with separate troops for girls beginning in February 2019.

Scouts BSA Troop 166 Scoutmaster Sarah Groefsema, right, shows troop members how her son’s rank card and merit badge progress is organized in a three-ring binder during the troop’s first official meeting of the all-girl Boy Scouts of America troop Feb. 4, 2019, at Patch Community Center. Officially known as Scouts BSA as of Feb. 1, 2019, the program is now open to both boys and girls ages 11-17. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

On Feb. 1, 2019, all-female Scouts BSA Troop 166 was reactivated on Fort Leavenworth, with the first official meeting taking place Feb. 4.

Patton Junior High School wrestlers Hagen Farish, at left, seventh grade, and Vinni Scillieri, at right, eighth grade, and other Kaw Valley League wrestlers watch a match between eighth-graders Logan Wake of Tonganoxie Middle School and Tyrone Butler Jr. of Lansing Middle School during the seventh- and eighth-grade KVL Wrestling Meet Nov. 3, 2018, at Patton.

In the fall of 2018, Patton joined the Kaw Valley League following invitations from other KVL schools. As members of the KVL, it allowed for program growth with the addition of boys and girls cross country and additional opportunities to compete in league tournaments and meets.

Amanda Grimsrud drops off a donation at the Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop’s drop box outside the store’s new location at 1025 Sheridan Drive Jan. 25, 2018. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

On Feb. 6 the Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop reopened after closing the old location in the Trolley Station at the corner of Pope and Grant Avenues in December 2017 to move into the former Engagement Skills Trainer 2000 building at 1025 Sheridan Drive. The relocation was deemed necessary because of safety concerns at the Trolley Station, including the lack of a fire suppression system and mold from moisture buildup.

In July, Fort Leavenworth Chapels began offering a new service to post residents known as Christ Fellowship — Fort Leavenworth at Pioneer Chapel. The new service is the only Protestant service to meet in the evenings, encourages discussion during the weekly message and fellowship with a weekly potluck meal before services begin.

Chaplain (Maj.) Josh Gilliam, assistant professor of world religions at the Command and General Staff College, welcomes everyone gathered for the Christ Fellowship – Fort Leavenworth evening service Aug. 26, 2018, at Pioneer Chapel. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

From Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, Jewish services returned to post for the first time in four years. Installation Management Command coordinated with Chaplain (Capt.) Mendy Stern’s command to have him facilitate Jewish services at Fort Leavenworth and three other installations following requests for Jewish services to be celebrated.

Several openings and renovations took place in 2018.

Licensed Practical Nurse Sgt. Jeremy Dahlen, Medical Department Activity, holds the door open for LPN Tammy Ross, allergy immunization technician, as she moves items into the new office space for the allergy and immunizations clinic in the recently remodeled section of the building designated as the Readiness Center Feb. 26, 2018, at Munson Army Health Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

The MAHC Readiness Center, which began construction in November 2017, opened March 5 and combined several services including audiology, optometry, allergy and immunization clinics, and physical health departments in an attempt to create a smoother experience for patients.

Restorations of the Missouri River floodplain trail that created two miles of 20-foot-wide trail off Chief Joseph Loop were completed in April with the help of a $20,000 grant from the Forestry Reserve Account. Restoration included cleaning up tree over-growth and shrubbery caused by the flood of 1993.

In July, efforts to update the Fort Leavenworth Wayside Tour were completed in July after nine months of work. The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum contracted an OnCell audio phone system to update and house the audio files that post residents can call from their phones. The On-Cell system is also used for display information inside the FAM.

Megan Hunter, museum specialist at the Frontier Army Museum, listens to audio associated with the Queen of the Frontier Posts Wayside Tour point July 16, 2018, outside the museum. Fort Leavenworth’s Wayside Tour stations — which include more than 20 points across post including at the old U.S. Disciplinary Barracks, the Buffalo Soldier Monument, the Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery and more — have associated audio that can be accessed via frontierarmymuseum.oncell.com, by scanning the QR code at each station, or by calling (913) 745-3222. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

On Nov. 30, construction of the 35th Infantry Division Readiness Center and a new training barracks for the Mission Training Complex – Leavenworth began with a groundbreaking ceremony. The former, which began development in 2004, will provide more office space, classrooms and more. The latter, which began development in 2014, will eliminate transportation time for the more than 12,000 soldiers who train at MTC each year.

On Dec. 3, the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Sales Store reopened following almost a year of renovations that included creating an open display area to allow customers to visualize how the products will look in their homes and adding new merchandise.



Left: Dressed in a World War I “doughboy” uniform, Pfc. Michael Joselyn, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, carries the remembrance wreath down the aisle to lay at the front of Pioneer Chapel during the Day of Remembrance service commemorating the 100th anniversary of the armistice to end World War I Nov. 11, 2018. Right: Garrison Commander Col. Harry Hung, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Antwone Jones and the Medical Department Activity Color Guard lead the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth active-duty military contingent through downtown Leavenworth for the Veterans Day parade Nov. 11, 2019.

On Nov. 11, Fort Leavenworth honored the 100th anniversary of the armistice to end World War I with a ceremony at Pioneer Chapel. A year later, Leavenworth celebrated the 100th annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Leavenworth.

On May 7, 526th Military Police Company, 40th MP Battalion (Detention), celebrated its 70th anniversary. Over its 70 years, the 526th served in Germany, and Fort Meade, Md., before beginning service at Fort Leavenworth in 2005.

2019

In July 2018, Army senior leaders approved a shift of the Army Physical Fitness Test to the Army Combat Fitness Test, effective October 2020. The ACFT is made up of six events — strength deadlifts, standing power throws, hand-release push-ups, a sprint-drag-carry, leg tucks and a two-mile run — and is meant to better prepare soldiers for combat and reduce injury.

Fort Leavenworth began preparing for the transition a year later in with a diagnostic test-drive event with post leadership July 13, 2019, the renovation of several facilities, including the Harney Sports Complex Annex, the south hangar at Sherman Army Airfield and the east gym of Harney in October, and another test-drive event with Army University Dec. 7.

Awards bearer Josh Altice, Workforce Development Program specialist, walks in front of assembled Fort Leavenworth Fire Department leaders — including Capt. Mark Weishaubt, Capt. Trent Strayer, Capt. Jimmy Herken, Capt. Dustin Hensley, Capt. Rob Dokos, Capt. Richard Baggett, Battalion Chief Santino Maestas, Battalion Chief Rob Allen, Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Seymour, Assistant Fire Chief Edgar Guerra and Assistant Fire Chief Christopher Bender — in preparation of each of the men receiving the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service during the accreditation recognition ceremony for Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services Sept. 5, 2019, at Fire Station No. 2. Fire Chief William Maciorowski and Assistant Fire Chief Dean Turner each received the Meritorious Service Award during the ceremony, and Capt. Edward Smith, who was not present for the ceremony, also received the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service. The ceremony celebrated the accredited agency status that Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services was awarded by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International Aug. 9, 2019. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

On Aug. 9, Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services was officially accredited through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International at a hearing in Atlanta following five years of preparation. Fort Leavenworth was the sixth U.S. Army Garrison to achieve this status. The accomplishment was honored in a ceremony Sept. 12.

Gen. Stephen Townsend, commanding general of Training and Doctrine Command, pins Maj. Nicholas Eslinger, Command and General Staff Officer Course student, with the Distinguished Service Cross for Eslinger’s actions while deployed as a second lieutenant to Iraq in October 2008 during a ceremony May 3, 2019, at the Lewis and Clark Center. Eslinger was previously awarded the Silver Star for saving the lives of at least six soldiers when he jumped on a grenade that had been thrown into an alley where his platoon was positioned, then he threw the grenade back toward the enemy after it did not go off. Townsend, who was present when Eslinger received the Silver Star, commented that Eslinger would have been presented the Medal of Honor posthumously if the grenade had gone off, and he requested to be the one to present Eslinger with the elevated medal. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

On May 3, Maj. Nicholas Eslinger, then-Command and General Staff Officer Course student, was awarded a Distinguished Service Cross, the U.S. Army’s second highest award for battlefield valor and gallantry at the risk of one’s life, following a review process that began in 2017. Eslinger first received the Silver Star in 2009 for actions taken on Oct. 1, 2008, while serving as a platoon leader in Iraq when he protected his troops from a grenade thrown by an enemy, saving at least six lives.

Before throwing a pipe to be retrieved, Vizer’s handler asks the 8-month-old Labrador retriever to wait during a demonstration of skills June 19, 2019, at the Joint Regional Correctional Facility. Vizer was training to be an assistance dog through the Dog Handler CARES (Canine Assistance Rehabilitation Education and Services) Program. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

On June 4, the JRCF officially began a new Dog Handler CARES (Canine Assistance Rehabilitation Education and Services) Program, giving inmates the chance to help train dogs in basic obedience skills before the dogs go on to more specialized training with CARES, Inc., to become service dogs. The program began with a 90-day trial run with two 8-month-old dogs and eventually expanded to include puppies. By April 2020, 14 dogs have graduated from the program and three new puppies entered into it.

Because of the harsh winter weather that began in November 2018, by March 2019, the melting of the high accumulations of snow and ice, and early spring rainfall led to the rise in the Missouri River waters flooding Sherman Army Airfield. SAAF remained closed until the summer.

On April 10, the Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces Project Outreach Program came to Fort Leavenworth for the first time in the 30 years of the program. Project Outreach brings oral arguments and question-and-answer sessions to law schools, military bases and public facilities to demonstrate the operation of a federal court of appeals and the military criminal justice system.

Following two days of competition in Molina, Ga., the LHS JROTC Raider Team came home Nov. 4 national title winners, the first time the title has been won in the history of the school.

In September, the Patton football teams played their first game on the newly renovated USD 207 Track and Field, also known as Normandy Field, following nearly a year of work that included resurfacing of the track, new goal posts and a longer turf blade for more cushion.