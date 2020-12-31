MAHC receives COVID vaccines

Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

Munson Army Health Center has received a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines.

“All (Department of Defense) personnel are encouraged to take the vaccine as it becomes available to protect their health, their families, their community and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Garrick Cramer, MAHC commander.

A prioritization strategy established at DoD level will be used at Fort Leavenworth as vaccines are received. While there is limited vaccine availability, vaccination distribution prioritization will focus on those providing direct medical care, maintaining essential national security and installation functions, deploying forces, and those beneficiaries at the highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19.

The first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at MAHC were administered Dec. 21.

TRICARE beneficiaries empaneled at a military treatment facility are eligible to receive the vaccine at a DoD MTF. TRICARE beneficiaries who receive care at DoD MTFs on a space-available basis can alternately receive vaccine through the local civilian jurisdiction.

Photo by Tracy McClung, Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

Staff Sgt. April L. Swafford, Medical Department Activity, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Munson Army Health Center Commander Col. Garrick Cramer Dec. 21 at Munson Army Health Center. Swafford, who has been serving on the frontlines of health care since the pandemic began, was the first person to receive the vaccine at Fort Leavenworth. MAHC will distribute the vaccine in a phased process based on the guidance the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We understand that many people are anxious to receive the vaccine but we ask for your patience. Please continue to practice all the precautions of social distancing, face masks and handwashing. We have almost conquered this enemy,” Cramer said. “Munson Army Health Center will continue to keep everyone informed of vaccine availability in our area.”

For more information on the DoD COVID-19 vaccination plan, go to www.health.mil/COVIDVaccine.