CGSC Foundation expands scholarship program

CGSC Foundation

The CGSC Foundation announces the second year of its competitive scholar- ship program for relatives of U.S. Army Command and General Staff College alumni and others who are life members of the foundation’s Alumni Association.

The scholarship program is open to high school seniors who will begin their college studies in 2021 and for undergraduate college students in the first three years of their studies (freshman through junior) returning to school.

The application window for the 2021 scholarship competition opens Jan. 2. The deadline for applications is midnight March 1. Judging will occur March 2-31 and the foundation will announce the winners April 15.

The application is available on the CGSC Foundation website at www.cgscfoundation.org/scholarships. A link to join the Alumni Association as a life member is also on the page for those who need to join before their relatives apply.

This year, the foundation plans to award at least two $500 scholarships to high school students and at least two $500 scholarships to college students.

“We launched this program in 2020 and were pleased with the submissions and the winners,” said foundation President/CEO Rod Cox. “Last year’s four winners are out- standing, very impressive young adults.

“Our foundation is very happy to be able to assist military families with the cost of their college education,” Cox added. “This program allows us to pro- vide a tangible and desired benefit to our CGSCF Alumni Association life members.”

Cox said the 2020 competition was open only to children and grandchildren of Alumni Association life members, but the 2021 competition is open to “immediate family and grandchildren of CGSCF Alumni Association life members,” which he said he hopes will increase the number of applicants.

“The more military families we can support, the better,” Cox said.

Cox said the foundation is also welcoming donors who want to support the scholarship program.

“We have many alumni and friends who don’t currently have family members attending college, but want to assist and show their appreciation for military families. Our scholar- ship program provides the perfect opportunity to do this,” Cox said.

Interested people can support the scholarship program by visiting www.cgscfoundation.org/donate.