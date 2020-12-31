Home Community CAC-T welcomes new senior enlisted adviser CommunityDepartment of DefenseNewsLocalTop Community StoriesTop News Stories CAC-T welcomes new senior enlisted adviser By ftleaven - December 31, 2020 26 0 Facebook Twitter Left: Sgt. Maj. Thomas Conn thanks everyone for the welcome he has received since arriving at Fort Leavenworth during his assumption of responsibility ceremony for the Combined Arms Center-Training Dec. 16 at the McHugh Training Center. Conn will serve as the senior enlisted adviser to CAC-T Deputy Commander Col. Charles Lombardo. Right: Combined Arms Center-Training Deputy Commander Col. Charles Lombardo prepares to present Sgt. Maj. Thomas Conn with the charter designating him as senior enlisted adviser for CAC-T during the assumption of responsibility ceremony Dec. 16 at the McHugh Training Center. Photos by Tisha Swart-Entwistle/CAC-T Public Affairs RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The decade in review, part 3 — 2016-2019 MAHC receives COVID vaccines CGSC Foundation expands scholarship program LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:fifteen − 6 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth broken clouds enter location 42.5 ° F 43 ° 42 ° 80 % 3.2mph 75 % Wed 40 ° Thu 37 ° Fri 35 ° Sat 38 ° Sun 30 °