Left: Sgt. Maj. Thomas Conn thanks everyone for the welcome he has received since arriving at Fort Leavenworth during his assumption of responsibility ceremony for the Combined Arms Center-Training Dec. 16 at the McHugh Training Center. Conn will serve as the senior enlisted adviser to CAC-T Deputy Commander Col. Charles Lombardo. Right: Combined Arms Center-Training Deputy Commander Col. Charles Lombardo prepares to present Sgt. Maj. Thomas Conn with the charter designating him as senior enlisted adviser for CAC-T during the assumption of responsibility ceremony Dec. 16 at the McHugh Training Center.
Photos by Tisha Swart-Entwistle/CAC-T Public Affairs

