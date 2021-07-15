The Transition Assistance Program has several classes scheduled for July and August. TAP has resumed in-person office hours and classes. The next mandatory Transition Assistance Workshop is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 26-30. The next Guide to Federal Employment Class is July 21. The Managing Your Education Workshop is Aug. 3-4. The next Small Business Administration Boots to Business Workshop is Aug. 5-6. The next Department of Labor Career and Credential Exploration Workshop is Aug. 25-26. SFL-TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 913-684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Job Fair is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 28 in the Jahn Meeting Room of the Leavenworth Public Library, 417 Spruce St. Positions are available with Child and Youth Services, food service, sports and more. Bring a resumé, educational transcripts, a Social Security card, government-issued ID and references. Interviews will be conducted on the spot with potential jobs offered. To search available positions, visit usajobs.gov.



The Fort Leavenworth Career and Education Fair is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. The fair is open to all active-duty, Reserve Guard, retirees, veterans, family members and Department of Defense civilians. For more information, call 913-684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.



The Non-Appropriated Fund Civilian Employment Assignment Tool enables many current NAF employees to voluntarily request a non-competitive transfer to another Army installation where the same position may be available. For more information, visit www.armymwr.com/CEAT.



Fort Leavenworth Unified School District 207 is accepting applications for elementary teachers, grades K-6, for the 2021-2022 schoolyear. Interested candidates can complete an application via the USD 207 website at www.usd207.org with a current resumé and a copy of their current KSDE teaching license.



The Fort Leavenworth Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills is hiring instructors. For more information, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/591446900 or call Shelley Anderson at 913-684-3207 or e-mail rashelle.m.anderson.naf@mail.mil.



The kansasworks.com website contains tools and resources to assist people seeking employment and help employers and training providers. Applying for jobs and exploring careers has been streamlined with easy-to-use buttons on the site. Additionally, resumés and training services are readily available to view for every region of the state. For more information, visit https://kansasworks.com/.



The Army Family Web Portal has launched a new Volunteer Management Information System. The cloud-based environment allows Army Community Service staff and volunteers to track volunteer hours. For more information, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil.