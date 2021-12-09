Staff Report
Seven officers, five senior noncommissioned officers and two civilians are being honored
for their service to the nation in post retirement ceremonies Dec. 16.
Retiring are:
Camille M. Burgess, 15th Military Police Brigade/Joint Regional Correctional Facility
Sgt. 1st Class Anne Michelle Dean, 15th MP Bde.
Maj. Brian T. Dieffenbach, Mission Command Training Program
Maj. Joseph W. Downs, Headquarters, Combined Arms Center
Peter J. Grande, 15th MP Bde./U.S. Disciplinary Barrack
Sgt. Maj. Jon M. Hood, MCTP
Maj. Aaron R. Inkenbrandt, 15th MP Bde
Master Sgt. La Chad Jefferson Sr., MCTP
Maj. Melvin L. Mack, MCTP
Sgt. 1st Class Brendan McCullagh, MCTP
Lt. Col. Joseph Alexander Metayer, MCTP
Sgt. 1st Class Angel Rosario, HQ, CAC
Maj. Henry Strickland, Mission Command Battle Lab
Maj. David John Walker, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USDB.