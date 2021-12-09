Staff Report

Seven officers, five senior noncommissioned officers and two civilians are being honored
for their service to the nation in post retirement ceremonies Dec. 16.


Retiring are:
Camille M. Burgess, 15th Military Police Brigade/Joint Regional Correctional Facility

Sgt. 1st Class Anne Michelle Dean, 15th MP Bde.

Maj. Brian T. Dieffenbach, Mission Command Training Program

Maj. Joseph W. Downs, Headquarters, Combined Arms Center

Peter J. Grande, 15th MP Bde./U.S. Disciplinary Barrack

Sgt. Maj. Jon M. Hood, MCTP

Maj. Aaron R. Inkenbrandt, 15th MP Bde

Master Sgt. La Chad Jefferson Sr., MCTP

Maj. Melvin L. Mack, MCTP

Sgt. 1st Class Brendan McCullagh, MCTP

Lt. Col. Joseph Alexander Metayer, MCTP

Sgt. 1st Class Angel Rosario, HQ, CAC

Maj. Henry Strickland, Mission Command Battle Lab

Maj. David John Walker, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USDB.

