Staff Report

Seven officers, five senior noncommissioned officers and two civilians are being honored

for their service to the nation in post retirement ceremonies Dec. 16.



Retiring are:

Camille M. Burgess, 15th Military Police Brigade/Joint Regional Correctional Facility



Sgt. 1st Class Anne Michelle Dean, 15th MP Bde.



Maj. Brian T. Dieffenbach, Mission Command Training Program



Maj. Joseph W. Downs, Headquarters, Combined Arms Center



Peter J. Grande, 15th MP Bde./U.S. Disciplinary Barrack



Sgt. Maj. Jon M. Hood, MCTP



Maj. Aaron R. Inkenbrandt, 15th MP Bde

Master Sgt. La Chad Jefferson Sr., MCTP



Maj. Melvin L. Mack, MCTP



Sgt. 1st Class Brendan McCullagh, MCTP



Lt. Col. Joseph Alexander Metayer, MCTP



Sgt. 1st Class Angel Rosario, HQ, CAC



Maj. Henry Strickland, Mission Command Battle Lab



Maj. David John Walker, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, USDB.