Current Fort Leavenworth MASK GUIDANCE is as follows: Service Members, Army Civilians, Federal Employees, Contractors, and visitors will wear a Department of Defense

compliant mask while in an indoor setting, regardless of vaccination status, in facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD. All organizations will place a sign on

every entrance to their buildings that masks are required upon entering. Persons under the age of two are not required to wear a mask or face covering due to the risk of suffocation.Additionally, persons with a medical condition, mental health condition,

or disability that prevents wearing a face covering are not required to wear a face mask. DoD customers, family members, and all individuals supporting any type of shipment

pickup and delivery, on and off military installations, will wear cloth face coverings while servicing a customer’s residence.



The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends to KEEP CHILDREN HOME FROM SCHOOL IF THEY ARE SICK. If your child has any of the following symptoms, they might have an illness they can spread to others. They include; temperature of 100.4 degrees F or higher, sore throat, cough, difficulty breathing, diarrhea or vomiting, new onset of severe headache especially with a fever. Check your child for symptoms before they go to school. If your child does have any symptoms listed above; keep them home from school, get them tested for COVID-19 and contact your child’s school and report that your child is sick.



Fort Leavenworth Natural Resources FIREWOOD SALE is now. Cost is $25. To pay, visit

https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/849502564 and select Fort Leaven-

worth and Scaled Sale. For more information, call 684-8979.



The Fort Leavenworth on post TRICK-OR-TREAT PLAN is 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or treaters should wear reflective gear or carry a flashlight. Only store-bought candy is al- lowed. If you aren’t participating, turn off porch light. Parents and guardians are responsible for supervision of children.



The Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services requires PROOF OF ANNUAL INFLUENZA VACCINATION for any child 6 months or older utilizing any CYS programs. Proof of flu vaccine must be received no later than Dec. 1 2021. Proof of vaccine can be turned into any CYS program, Parent Central Services or uploaded through Webtac. For more information or to request an immunization waiver, call 684-5128/4956.



SHERMAN GATE IS OPEN Monday through Friday from 6:30-8:30 a.m. for inbound traffic and 3:30-5:30 p.m. for outbound traffic only. Grant Gate remains the installation’s primary gate and will remain open 24/7. These gate hours will continue through the academic year.



The COMBINED ARMS RESEARCH LIBRARY’S new bookdrop is now available.



The 8:30 a.m. TRADITIONAL PROTESTANT SERVICE ADULT CHOIR practice is 7 p.m. every Thursday in the Frontier Chapel sanctuary. No audition is necessary. For more information, e-mail jdkd66@gmail.com.



The FORT LEAVENWORTH THRIFT SHOP, 1025 Sheridan Drive, is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday with consignments accepted until 12:30 p.m. For more information, call (913) 651-6768.



The USDB SALES STORE is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fresh produce is available on Wednesdays and Thursdays.



The FORT LEAVENWORTH GRIFFIN CUTS is now open for 15th MP Brigade personnel only. Walk-ins not allowed. To make an appointment, call 684-2894.



The Fort Leavenworth ID CARD AND DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) Office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. For more information, call (913) 684-2636. To schedule an appointment, use the online RAPIDS appointment scheduler at https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/#/. ID cards must be within 30 days of

expiration for renewal and will not be issued because of information changes, such as promotions or name changes.