The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FRONTIER TO GO BBQ is now available at the Frontier Conference Center. Orders accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Orders placed Monday are for Wednesday pick-up and orders placed Wednesday are for Friday pick-up. Pick-up times are 3, 3:30, 4 and 4:30 p.m. There are

three menus to choose from. For more information or to place an order, call 684-3825.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club BRUNNER RANGE FALL LEAGUE is 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 11. Events include trap, skeet and other standard events. For more information, call (913) 240-5503.



Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities RESIDENT APPRECIATION WEEK is now through Sept. 24. Residents are automatically entered into a daily gift card drawing.



The EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM CIRCLE OF SUPPORT meets from 10-11 a.m. today and Oct. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to RSVP, call (913) 684-2871.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation CAC SCRAMBLE is at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $50 for members, $60 for non-members and includes cart, range, lunch, beverages, tee gift, flight prizes and dinner. Receive a $5 discount if registered and paid prior to event. For more information and to register, call 684-

7176.



CAMP LEAVENWORTH is 5-10 p.m. Sept 24 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 25 in downtown Leavenworth. For more information, visit https://campleavenworth.com/.



The Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation AUTUMN ORIENTEER MEET is 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 25 in the south parking lot by Gruber Fitness Center. There will be a family-friendly introductory course and an advanced course. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family and includes orienteer maps, passports, finisher awards and post-race refreshments. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. For more information, call (913)

683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or visit www.ftlvadventure.com.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FALL KIDS’ FISHING DERBY is 9-11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Smith Lake. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Age groups are 4 and under, 5-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-15. Cost is free for Rod and Gun Club members and $3 for non-members. Awards will be given in each age group. Worms will be sold for $1 per cup. For more information, call (913) 240-5503.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FREE DRIVE-IN MOVIE “TOY STORY 4” is at 8 p.m. Sept.25 at the PX parking lot, 330 Kansas Ave.



The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service GARRISON GOLD STAR FAMILY SOCIAL AND BUS TOUR is 11 a.m. Sept. 26. Registration required. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.



The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service INFANT MASSAGE CLASS is 9-10 a.m.

Sept. 27 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.



The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service NEWBORN CARE BASICS CLASS is 5-7 p.m Sept. 27 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.



The next Fort Leavenworth CHILD AND YOUTH SERVICES PARENT ADVISORY COUNCIL meeting is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 live on Facebook. To submit questions about any CYS programs or topics, e-mail ftlvn.cys.pab@gmail.com by noon Sept. 24. For more information, call Parent Central at (913) 684-5138.



The U.S. Army Cultural and Area Studies Office and the Command and General Staff College discussion “GREAT POWER COMPETITION IN THE INDO-PACIFIC “IS CONFLICT IMMINENT” is 1-3 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. Seating is limited, but the event will be shown live on CGSC’s Facebook page.



The ARMY 10 MILE QUALIFIERS is at 8 a.m. Oct. 2 at Hancock gate. Open to active duty military stationed at Fort Leavenworth only. Cost is free. For more information,

call (913) 271-1602 or email jeffrey.b.honey.naf@mail.mil.



The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $30 and includes 50 targets,

lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 684-2035.



The next EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM RECREATIONAL BOWLING events are 2:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The event is free. For more information, call 684-2871.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation JOB FAIR is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Leavenworth Public Library, 417 Spruce Street. For more information, call the NAF

Civilian Personnel Advisory Center at 684-2747.



The EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM LEGO CLUB is 9-10:30 a.m. for preschool age children and 3:30-4:30 p.m. for school age children Oct. 12 at 600 Thomas Ave. Registration is required. For more information, call 684-2871.