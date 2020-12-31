News Briefs

The COMMISSARY WILL BE OPEN 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. The Commissary will be closed Jan. 1.

The MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY OBSERVANCE is 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 12 in DePuy Auditorium, Eisenhower Hall. The guest speaker is Lt. Col. Joel Elston, officer in charge of the Combined Arms Center G-6. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, seating is extremely limited. The event will be streamed live on the Combined Arms Center Face- book page, https://Facebook.com/USACAC. For more information, e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.CAC.mbx.eo@mail.mil or call 684-1694.

Fort Leavenworth Legal Assistance Office will only offer LIMITED TAX PREPARATION SERVICES this season. Telephone appointments will be available for active-duty soldiers E-6 and below, Gold Star families, and families of deployed soldiers eligible for legal assistance. Other active-duty personnel can do their income tax returns through Military OneSource using a free program at https://www.militaryonesource.mil.

The U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Store HOLIDAY ORNAMENTS are now on sale. Cost is $6 each. For more information or to order, e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.15-mp-bde.mbx.usdb-sales-store@mail.mil.

The COMBINED ARMS RESEARCH LIBRARY DROPBOX on the west side of the building near Smith Lake is now open. Additionally, overdue notifications will be sent out for all checked out items. All items checked out in 2020 while returns were suspended are due Jan. 4, 2021. Door side pick-up for library materials is also available. To request materials, visit https://carlcgsc.libwizard.com/f/PatronPullRequest and fill out the form.

The FRONTIER ARMY MUSEUM IS CLOSED until further notice.

SHERMAN GATE IS CLOSED until further notice.

The Fort Leavenworth Children and Youth Services SKIES AND YOUTH SPORTS AND FITNESS CLASSES ARE CANCELED. Programming will resume no earlier than February 2021.

ARMY COMMUNITY SERVICE IS RUNNING WITH A REDUCED STAFF. All staff members can be reached through e-mail. For more information and a staff phone and e- mail listing, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortLeavenworthACS.

The EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM BOWLING is canceled for January.

The WINTER READING CHALLENGE continues through Jan. 31. The contest is open to children, teens and adults; top readers will be awarded gift cards. For more information and to sign up, visit https://dod-virtualsrp.beanstack.org/reader365.

The FORT LEAVENWORTH THRIFT SHOP, 1025 Sheridan Drive, is open for shopping by appointment only. Call (913) 651-6768 for an appointment.

The FAMILY AND MORALE, WELFARE AND RECREATION WEBSITE is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

The DIGITAL GARRISON APP is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available until the new app is fully customized.

ARMY FEE ASSISTANCE helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit http://usa.childcareaware.org/military-programs/military-families/army/.

The Army Community Service ARMY FAMILY WEB PORTAL is available for families to access information, training and volunteer opportunities, submit quality-of-life issues and more. Visit armymwr.com/afwp.

RESOURCES FOR OFF-POST CHILD CARE include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite/military-families/army/ and the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

For information about the EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.

AUDIOBOOKS ARE AVAILABLE through the Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation online library resources. Visit http://mylibraryus.armybiznet.com/.

All personnel on Fort Leavenworth are required to WEAR FACE COVERINGS INSIDE ALL FACILITIES unless otherwise posted or approved. Masks will be worn outside if social distancing cannot be maintained. All military members will wear face coverings in public settings off post. Army civilians will comply with the directions of local health authorities when off post.

Child and Youth Services’ MILITARYCHILDCARE.COM system has been updated. The requirement to re- confirm child care requests to remain active on an immediate waitlist has been reinstated. The immediate wait- list is for those with a date of care needed within 30 days. Make sure e-mail and phone numbers are updated to receive reconfirm request confirmations, and cancel any requests no longer needed. For more information, call 684-5138.

The Fort Leavenworth ID CARD AND DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. For more information, call 684-2636. To schedule an appointment, use the online RAPIDS appointment scheduler.

Army Community Service IN- AND OUT-PROCESSING INFORMATION, including the Exceptional Family Member Program, is available at 684-2830 or (913) 683-9069.

Eligible personnel who want to HUNT ON FORT LEAVENWORTH must have the proper Kansas licenses and tags and must attend an annual Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club hunting brief. Attendees will learn important safety information, on-post hunting procedures, and receive their post hunting ID card and parking pass. For more information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/rod-and-gun-club.