News Briefs 12/3/20

The Fort Leavenworth Virtual Tree Lighting Ceremony is at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and will be streamed live on the Fort Leavenworth FMWR Facebook page.

The Frontier Army Museum is closed to visitors until further notice.

Sherman Gate is closed until further notice.

The Fort Leavenworth Children and Youth Services SKIES and youth sports and fitness classes are canceled. Programming will resume no earlier than February 2021.

Army Community Service is running with a reduced staff. All staff members can be reached through e-mail. For more information and a staff phone and e-mail listing, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortLeavenworthACS.

The Exceptional Family Member Program bowling is cancelled for December and January.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Survive to Thrive “Show Us Your Elf!” challenge continues through Dec. 6. Families can post photos of their elves on the Fort Leavenworth FMWR Facebook page with a brief story about them along with any treats or tricks they leave. The three photos with the most likes will win. Winners will be announced on Dec. 9.

The “Santa’s Calling” program continues Dec. 8 and 15. To register, visit leavenworth.army.mwr.com for the registration form and e-mail the completed form to jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil. Completed forms should include information about the child and a requested date and time to receive the phone call. For more information, call 684-2871.

The Winter Reading Challenge continues through Jan. 31. The contest is open to children, teens and adults; top readers will be awarded gift cards. For more information and to sign up, visit https://dodvirtualsrp.beanstack.org/reader365.

The 2020 Federal Benefits Open Season continues through Dec. 14. Open season elections take effect Jan. 3. During the open season, eligible employees can enroll in, change or cancel enrollment in the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Program, and/or the Federal Flexible Spending Account Program. Detailed open season information is available on the Office of Personnel Management website at https://www.opm.gov/ and the Army Benefits Center-Civilian website at https://portal.chra.army.mil/.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, is open for shopping by appointment only from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This weekend, the shop will also be open by appointment from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Call (913) 651-6768 for an appointment.

The Exceptional Family Member Program Holiday Party to Go is open for registration through Dec. 18. A limited number of free gift bags are available. To register, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.

Harrold Youth Center’s “The Writer’s Corner” virtual programming is 5:45-6:30 p.m. Thursdays on Zoom. For more information, call 684-5118.

The 2020 Combined Federal Campaign continues through Dec. 18. Fort Leavenworth’s goal is $50,000. To donate, fill out a pledge form, visit givecfc.org or use the CFC Giving mobile app.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

The Digital Garrison app is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available until the new app is fully customized.