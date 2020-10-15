Anyone with debts owed to or by the estate of Lt. Col. Jason Pelletier must call Capt. Patrick Anderson, the summary court martial officer, at (760) 310-2664 or e-mail patrick.j.anderson82.mil@mail.mil. Pelletier passed away Sept. 26 in Atchison, Kan.

The Frontier Army Museum is now open on a limited basis. The museum will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17. For more information, call 684-3186. For post access information, call the Visitor Control Center at 684-3600.

Harrold Youth Center is open 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Space is limited with priority given to the children of single/dual military and active-duty with a working spouse. For more information, call 684-5118.

The Mission Command Center of Excellence assumption of responsibility ceremony welcoming incoming director Brig. Gen. Charles Masaracchia is at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Frontier Conference Center. The invitation-only ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/USArmyMCCoE.

The Garrison Open two-person scramble is at noon Oct. 16 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Cost includes player tee gift, tournament fee, greens fee, cart fee, range, grilled lunch, beverages, and hole and overall prizes. Prizes will be awarded on each par 3 every time a ball is hit inside the painted circle. For more information or to sign-up, call (913) 651-7176.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Charity Golf Scramble is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $70 per player for the basic package and $150 per player for the deluxe package. For more information, e-mail Maria Neidig at flscspringfund@gmail.com.

The 10th Annual Run/Walk for the Fallen is Oct. 17-24 around Trails West Golf Course. This is an on-your-own run/walk and will not be monitored. Participants are free to run or walk at any time during the week. Photos can be e-mailed to jennifer.e.douglas2.civ@mail.mil.

The Combined Arms Research Library Halloween-themed StoryWalk featuring “Gustavo the Shy Ghost,” written and illustrated by Flavia Z. Drago, is Oct. 19-29. The path begins near the CARL book drop and continues around the building.

The Garrison Open Bowling Tournament starts at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost is $40 per four-person team and includes three games, payouts for first place in each flight and door prizes. Register by 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23. For more information or to register, call (913) 651-2195.

The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum Haunted Tour ticket sales are underway. The tours are Oct. 23 and 24. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ffam.us.

The Trails of Terror Chili Scramble is 9 a.m. Oct. 24 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $45 for members and $55 for non-members. Register before Oct. 23 for a $5 discount. Fee includes tournament, greens, cart, range, food, beverages and flight and hold prizes. For more information or to sign up, call 651-7176.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Garry Stephens Memorial European Shoot is the morning of Oct. 31. Cost is $210 and includes breakfast, shoot, lunch, clean-up hunt, equally divided birds and tips for the bird cleaners. There are limited spaces available. RSVP by Oct. 26. To register, bring the deposit to a Rod and Gun Club social on Friday afternoons or mail it to Mark Luna, 2450 Ottawa Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048.

The Good Grades Special is noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Bring in report cards and receive one free game for every A or equivalent. Straight As earn free sodas for the family (maximum six) and Bs or better earns $2 off any pizza. Games can be used by all family members. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Trick-or-treating for members of the Fort Leavenworth community is from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. All participants must wear a protective face covering in addition to any costume mask. Groups are limited to 15 people or less. Only individually wrapped store-bought candy can be handed out and must be given by an adult. Trick-or-treaters should wear reflective clothing and carry flashlights. Residents should turn on porch lights for safety and to show that they are participating.

The Center for Army Lessons Learned is moving operations to the old Trolley Station, 511 Grant Ave. All phone numbers will remain the same.

Retiree and veteran Appreciation Day has been canceled. For more information, visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/my-fort/all-services/retirement-services-office.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Centennial Cookbook is accepting submissions. Past and current members can submit recipes at www.typensave.com. Enter username: FLSCcookbook, password: Cook100years. For more information, e-mail Christi King at 1vpflsc@gmail.com.

The Digital Garrison app is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available and will be retired once the newest app is fully customized.

Army Fee Assistance helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit http://usa.childcareaware.org/military-programs/military-families/army/.

Resources for off-post child care include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite/military-families/army/ and the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.