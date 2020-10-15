Home Community Pet of the Week CommunityPet of the WeekPhotos Pet of the Week By ftleaven - October 15, 2020 27 0 Facebook Twitter Onyx is an adult male domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is currently closed to the public due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, but appointments are being made for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fire Department parades through housing areas Simulator adds realism to extinguisher training Scouts build blessing box for Eagle project LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:5 × 4 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,413FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth broken clouds enter location 49.6 ° F 53.6 ° 46 ° 32 % 1.6mph 75 % Sat 71 ° Sun 62 ° Mon 46 ° Tue 62 ° Wed 56 °