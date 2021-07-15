Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities



Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities are pleased to announce the 2021 Michaels Organization Educational Foundation Scholarship recipients from Fort Leavenworth: Gabrielle Victor, Austin Wiley, Chase Allen, Drake Allen, Jonathan Downs, Connor Engen, Haley Engen, John Finnigan, Braedon Fox, Frances Gibson, Maya Halle, Ian Keller, Ryan Keller, Presley Lombardo, Briley Massey, Brandy Moore-Klutse, Zachary Potts, and Amelia Rieper.



These 2021 scholarship recipients received a total of more than $114,000.



The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation has helped thousands of resident scholars achieve their dreams of higher education since Michael Levitt became the first affordable housing owner in the country to create a scholarship fund for residents. Investing in the people who live in Michaels Organization communities is an essential part of creating communities that lift lives.



Active Building

Active Building is Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities’ resident portal. This portal is a simple way for residents to stay connected to community events and to create and track non-emergent maintenance requests.



To sign up, visit https://frontierheritagecommunities.activebuilding.com and click “New User” and “Get Started Now.”



There can only be one Active Building account per address, however, multiple devices (phones, computer, etc.) can use the same login and password.



Active Building should only be used to submit routine work orders, such as drywall damage, broken tiles, torn carpet or a malfunctioning garbage disposal.



Always speak to a live person in the Maintenance Department at 913-651-3838 for urgent or emergency work orders.



For more information, contact the Community Management Office 913-682-6300.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center of Kansas City has changed its normal routine for the summer months. Through July, the mission will not pick up donations on the second Saturday of each month. Instead, volunteers from the mission will drive through selected villages on post Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The second Saturday of the month pick up day will resume in August.



On each village’s scheduled day, items to be donated to the mission should be placed curbside by 10 a.m. For each donation, the mission will give a voucher for tax credit that can be written off income taxes. The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for donation.



The mission will pick up donations in Pottawatomie, Cheyenne, Kickapoo, Oregon and Upper Kansa villages on Tuesdays; in Shawnee, Pawnee, Santa Fe, Ottawa, Lower Kansa and Iowa villages on Wednesdays; and in Main Post, Nez Perce Village, Normandy Village, Osage Village, Infantry Barracks and Wint Avenue on Thursdays.



Furniture Friday

The mission is now accepting larger pieces of furniture every other Friday, when mission volunteers will drive through all the villages. The next “Furniture Friday” is July 23.

All donations must be clearly marked “KC MISSION” and placed curbside in front of the home, not in alleyways.



Utility tip

Conserve more energy by air drying. Air dry instead of using a dishwasher’s dryer cycle or blow drying hair. Dryers can use tons of energy; air drying saves money and helps reduce overall electricity consumption.



Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information