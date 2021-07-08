Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities



Summer officially began June 20 and Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities has some tips to help keep energy and water costs down while temperatures are on the rise.



Care for your air conditioner: Air filters should be changed every 30 days. (Newer homes are on a maintenance schedule of 3-6 months). A dirty filter, clogged with dust, pet fur and other particles, will slow air flow and make the unit work harder, expending extra energy. HVAC filters can be picked up at the FLFHC maintenance department, 800 W. Warehouse Road or call 913-651-3838 and schedule a work order.



Create a breeze: Save on cooling costs by using a ceiling fan and raising the thermostat a couple degrees. Free-standing fans can be used to create a “wind tunnel” effect by placing one fan by the window where air is entering the home and another at an opposite window positioned to blow the warm air outside.



Close the blinds: Keep curtains and shades closed during the day to block the sun’s rays and keep the house cooler.



Change light bulbs: Use efficient LED lights instead of incandescent or CFL bulbs.



Turn off the tap: Keep a pitcher of water in the fridge for those hot summer days instead of running the tap until the water turns cold.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center of Kansas City has changed its normal routine for the summer months. Through July, the mission will not pick up donations on the second Saturday of each month. Instead, volunteers from the mission will drive through selected villages on post Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The second Saturday of the month pick up day will resume in August.



On each village’s scheduled day, items to be donated to the mission should be placed curbside by 10 a.m. For each donation, the mission will give a voucher for tax credit that can be written off income taxes. The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation. Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.



The mission will pick up donations in Pottawatomie, Cheyenne, Kickapoo, Oregon and Upper Kansa villages on Tuesdays; in Shawnee, Pawnee, Santa Fe, Ottawa, Lower Kansa and Iowa villages on Wednesdays; and in Main Post, Nez Perce Village, Normandy Village, Osage Village, Infantry Barracks and Wint Avenue on Thursdays.



Furniture Friday

The mission is now accepting larger pieces of furniture every other Friday, when mission volunteers will drive through all the villages. The next “Furniture Friday” is July 9.

All donations must be clearly marked “KC MISSION” and placed curbside in front of the home, not in alleyways.



Utilities tip

Computers should be shut off when not in use. If unattended computers must be left on, their monitors should be shut off. According to some studies, computers account for approximately 3 percent of all energy consumption in the United States.

Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.