Portal allows residents to track work orders

Active Building is Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities’ Resident Portal. This portal is simple way for residents to stay connected to community events and to create and track non-emergent maintenance requests. Joining is very easy — just follow these steps:

Sign up at https://frontierheritagecommunities.activebuilding.com and click New User and Get Started Now.

There can only be one Active Building account per address, however multiple devices (phones, computer, etc.) can use the same login and password.

The e-mail address used to register on Active Building must be the same e-mail address provided during lease signing. Active Building will sometimes not work with “.mil” e-mail accounts. Residents who need to change the e-mail address to a personal account can call FLFHC at (913) 682-6300 to update it.

During registration Active Building will request an address code. This code is typically the first four letters of the street name followed by the unit number. For example, 175 Johnson Drive would be JOHN175. For address codes for streets that begin with numbers, for example 6th Infantry Road, contact FLFHC at (913) 682-6300 and the address code can be provided.

Active Building should only be used to submit routine work orders, such as drywall damage, broken tiles, torn carpet or a malfunctioning garbage disposal.

Always speak to a live person in the Maintenance Department at (913) 651-3838 for urgent or emergency work orders. Urgent or emergency work order situations include being locked out, heat failure with an outdoor temperature below 55 degrees or air conditioning failure when the outdoor temperature is above 80s degrees, water or sewage backup, water leak causing property damage, loss of utility service, frozen water pipes, no hot water, clogged shower, or inoperative range or refrigerator.

For more information, contact the Community Management Office (913) 682-6300.

Halloween treats

Stop by the Frontier Heritage Communities parking lot, 220 Hancock Ave., between 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 30 to receive a free glow-in-the-dark treat bag and glow stick, while supplies last.

Fall yard maintenance

Barren Outdoor Solutions is performing bi-weekly yard maintenance.

Residents are asked to put all toys, garden hoses, patio furniture and any other belongings away before the scheduled mowing day. FLFHC will not be responsible for damages or failure to mow areas where items are left out. Residents are responsible for mowing, trimming and edging within their fenced in areas.

Lawn clippings and leaves can be bagged and left on the curb for pick up on scheduled maintenance days. Barren will also be scheduling shrub and bush trimming.

Yard maintenance is subject to change as needed; in case of inclement weather, work will be completed the following day.

Share your recipe

Do you have a frightfully good recipe? Send your recipe, a picture of the recipe made, your name and address to fhc@tmo.com by Oct. 16. FLFHC will post recipes to Facebook as they are received. Four winners will be chosen by a random drawing Oct. 19. Winners will each receive a $25 Commissary gift card.

Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center truck is now parked across from the Community Management Office weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where residents can drop items off or arrange curbside pick-up.

The second Saturday of each month, place items for donation curbside before 10 a.m. for collection between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The mission will issue a tax voucher for accepted donations. The next mission pick-up is Nov. 14.

The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.

Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.

For more information, call the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.

Utilities tip

Reduce the heat. Begin cooking on a higher heat setting until liquid begins to boil, then lower the temperature and simmer the food until fully cooked. A fast boil doesn’t cook faster than a slow boil, but it does use more energy.

