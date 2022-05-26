Gingersnap is an 8-month-old male domestic shorthair/tabby kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

15 + six =