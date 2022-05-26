Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Gingersnap CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Gingersnap By ftleaven - May 26, 2022 192 0 Facebook Twitter Gingersnap is an 8-month-old male domestic shorthair/tabby kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ￼Last print issue: Lamp goes all digital! Regional Spiritual Readiness Initiative training comes to post Chapel recognizes volunteers LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:15 + six =