Munson Army Health Center WILL BE CLOSED May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.

WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY IS MAY 31.

Munson Army Health Center SPORTS / SCHOOL PHYSICALS APPOINTMENTS will be available beginning June 6. To make an appointment, call 913-6846250.

TRICARE HAS POSTED QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE at newsroom.tricare.mil.

MAY IS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH. For more information, visit

http://bit.ly/2xpBOgs.

MAY IS WOMEN’S HEALTH MONTH.

THE MEDICINE DROP BOX for old and unused medicine is in the Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy.

FOR INFORMATION ABOUT TICKS FOUND ON FORT LEAVENWORTH AND TICK REMOVAL, email the Public Health Department at usarmy.leavenworth.medcom-mahc.list.flksdph@mail.mil.

The Munson Army Health Center MASK POLICY has been updated. Masks are required in exam rooms, rehabilitation gym or if visiting patients are sick.

Munson Army Health Center COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS are now 12:30-4 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at the Multi-Service Specialty Clinic at MAHC. Vaccinations are offered for walk-ins ages 5 and older and boosters for ages 12 and older from 1-5 p.m. Thursdays. ID is required.

Munson Army Health Center COVID-19 TESTING is Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 913-684-6250.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH VIRTUAL FACE-TO-FACE appointments are available through https://www.telemynd.com/hnfs and www.doctorondemand.com/hnfs. For more information, visit https://www.telemynd.com/military.

PHYSICAL HEALTH ASSESSMENTS APPOINTMENTS must be scheduled through the call center only. Call 913-684-6250.

Fort Leavenworth ARMY WELLNESS CENTER BODPOD is available for appointments. The BodPod measures the body’s breakdown of percentage body fat and fat free mass. AWC will help interpret results and make positive changes based on individual goals. For more information or to make an appointment, call 913-758-3403.