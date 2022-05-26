THE TRANSITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM HAS SEVERAL CLASSES currently scheduled. The next Transition Assistance Workshop is through May 27. The next Small Business Administration Boots to Business Workshop is June 21-22. The next Managing Your Education Track Workshop is June 14-15. The next Department of Labor Career and Credential Exploration Workshop is June 23-24. TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 913-684-2227 or email usarmy.sfltap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS IS CURRENTLY HIRING. For more information on positions at Fort Leavenworth, visit https://go.usa.gov/xuS4t.

Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services is CURRENTLY HIRING CHILD AND YOUTH PROGRAM ASSISTANTS.

Child and Youth Services is CURRENTLY HIRING. For more information, visit, https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?l=Fort%20Leavenworth%2C%20Kansas&k=child%20and%20youth.

The Army FAMILY AND MORALE, WELFARE AND RECREATION IS NOW HIRING. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.armymwr.com/programs-and-services/cys/cys-careers.

ENROLLMENT FOR FORT LEAVENWORTH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 207 IS NOW OPEN. To enroll, visit https://www.usd207.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2775782&type=d&pREC_ID=2305294.

Fort Leavenworth Unified School District 207 is NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS. Positions include elementary school counselor, school psychologist, speech-language pathologist and elementary teachers. To apply, visit https://lnkd.in/eh5tmwU.

The U.S. Army Command and General Staff College is HIRING FACULTY MEMBERS in five departments: Department of Sustainment and Force Management; Department of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Operations; Department of Army Tactics; Department of Command and Leadership; and Department of Distance Education. For more information or to apply, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/job/644092100.

Child and Youth Services NEEDS VOLUNTEER YOUTH SPORTS AND FITNESS HEAD COACHES for Soccer 6U, Soccer 10U and T-Ball. Call 913-684-7525/7526.

Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FAMILY CHILD CARE CERTIFICATION is available through www.ArmyMWR.com/FCC.

The Army Community Service EMPLOYMENT READINESS PROGRAM has one-on-one appointments and workshops to assist with career exploration and training, skills and personality assessments, education and skills attainment, employer referral and job search assistance, and interview skills and professionalism training. For more information, call 913-684-2835/2800.

The SPOUSE EDUCATION AND CAREER OPPORTUNITIES PROGRAM has job listings for software engineers, virtual teachers, medical office clerks and more. For more information, visit https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/msep/jobs?hotjob=true&fbclid=iwar3ar3qfvqo0xji86ydxp_nyvvdkulmdhk1-qk-94tj7njhx9fllz8kvxm8.