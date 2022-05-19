United School District 207 SUMMER FUN CALENDARS are now available. For more information, visit www.usd207.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1756766&type=d&pREC_ID=1938195.

Registration is now open for the Combined Arms Research Library SUMMER READING PROGRAM. The program is June 1 through July 31. To sign up, visit https://carl.beanstack.org/.

The Combined Arms Research Library STORYWALK “FIRENZE’S LIGHT” BY JESSICA COLLACO is now through May 26. The walk begins at the book drop.

Registration is now open for the USAA ONLINE SOLDIER SHOWDOWN gaming tournament. Event begins May 28. To register, visit www.armymwr.com/esports.

The Post Exchange PATRIOT PET PHOTO CONTEST is now through May 31. For more information and to enter, visit shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club LADIES NRA DEFENSIVE PISTOL COURSE is at 6 p.m. every Wednesday through May 31 at Mill Creek Rifle Club, 7215 Gardner Road, Desoto, Kan. Cost is $70. For more information, visit https://www.nrainstructors.org/search.aspx.

The Army Community Service PLAY MORNING is 9-10:30 a.m. today and May 26. For more information, call 913-684-2800.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation NONAPPROPRIATED FUND PROPERTY SALE is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and May 20 at 801 Riley Road. For more information, call 913-684-2726/2727.

The U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Fund NONAPPROPRIATED FUND PROPERTY SALE is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and May 20 at 740 W. Warehouse Road. For more information, call 913-684-4806.

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities COFFEE MUG PICK-UP is May 20 while supplies last.

The Combined Arms Center GOLF SCRAMBLE SERIES is a shotgun start at noon May 20, June 24, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 at Trails West Golf Course. Lunch and driving range open at 11 a.m. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members.

There are several upcoming STRONG B.A.N.D.S. FITNESS EVENTS. The free 1000-pound/400-pound club is from 8 a.m. to 5 pm. May 21. A free Aerobathon class and demonstration is 8:30 a.m. to noon May 28 at Gruber Fitness Center. A free Flying Disc Golf Tournament is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at the flying disc golf course. For more information, call 913-684-5120.

The Fort Leavenworth Survivor Outreach Services “SURVIVING FAMILY MEMBER TEAM BUILDING” is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21. To register, call 913-684-2800.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SPRING KIDS’ FISHING DERBY is 8 a.m. to noon May 21 at Smith Lake. Cost is $3 for non-members; members fish for free. Bait will be available for purchase at the event. For more information, call 913-240-5503.

The CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FUN SHOOT is at 9 a.m. May 21 at Brunner Range. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets, lunch and prizes. For more information, call 913-6518132.

There are several Army Community Service PARENTING EVENTS AND GROUPS in May. The Infant Massage Class is 9-10 a.m. May 23. The Stroller Walk is 10-11 a.m. May 24 and 31. Breastfeeding Support is 9-10 a.m. May 25 at the Resiliency Center. For more information, call 913-684-2800.

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities HOT DOGS ON THE PATIO is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26 at 220 Hancock Ave. while supplies last.

The Harrold Youth Center 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT begins at 3 p.m. May 26.

The Harrold Youth Center SCHOOL’S OUT COOL OUT FAREWELL PARTY is at 4 p.m. May 26. This is a free event and includes food, games and music. For more information and to register, call 913-684-5131/5118.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SPRING COMBO LEAGUE meets Thursdays through May 26. Cost is $25 per five-person team. For more information, call 913-651-8132.

The next Exceptional Family Member Program CIRCLE OF SUPPORT is 10:30-11:30 a.m. May 27 at the Resiliency Center.

The Fort Leavenworth OUTDOOR POOL SEASON begins May 27. Grant Pool is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lap swim and 1-6 p.m. for family swim. Hancock Pool is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for family swim. Full season and half-season passes are available. For more information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/aquatics-pools.

Enrollment is now open for the Child and Youth Services TEEN SUMMER CAMPS. Session 1 “Great Outdoors” is May 31 through June 3; Session 2 “Sports Spectacular” is June 6-10; Session 3 “Animal Planet” is June 13-17; Session 4 “Blast from the Past” is June 21-23; Session 5 “Water World” is June 27 through July 1; Session 6 “Spirit Week” is July 5-8; Session 7 “Wild Wild West” is July 11-15; Session 8 “Mission Impossible” is July 18-22; Session 9 “Wild and Crazy’’ July 25-29; Session 10 “Imaginarium” is Aug. 1-5; and Session 11 “Weird Science” is Aug. 8-12. For more information, call 913-684-5118.

Enrollment is now open for the Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services SPORTS AND FITNESS SUMMER CAMPS. Challenger Sports International Soccer Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 3-4, cost is $110; 9 a.m. to noon for ages 6-8, cost is $165; 10 a.m. to noon for ages 4-5, cost is $125; and 1-4 p.m. for ages 9-14, cost is $165. Camps run June 6-10, July 11-15 and Aug. 1-5. Fitness Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8 and 10-11 a.m. for ages 914 June 13-16; cost is $40. Summer Golf League is 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays June 14 to Aug. 4 for ages 8-17; cost is $65 for first child, $55.25 each additional child. Baseball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10-11 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 18-21; cost is $40. Basketball camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10-11 a.m. for ages 910 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 25-28; cost is $40. Enrollment and current CYS registration required, sports physical not required. For more information, call 913-683-1362/2050.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club is looking for BOARD MEMBERS. For more information, visit https://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/2020_21-BYLAWS-FLSC-Final.pdf. To apply, visit https://form.jotform.com/210347638637158.

The next EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM BOWLING is 10 to noon June 4 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. This is a free event.