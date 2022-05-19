Karah Marshall/Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities is offering a few safety tips to help make everyone’s summer safe and enjoyable.

• Be mindful when driving through housing areas and remember that children are at play.

• Small wading pools holding less than 18 inches of water are only allowed within fenced areas. Children must be supervised by an adult at all times while using the pool. Pools must be emptied and stored after each use.

• Trampolines that are in good working order and equipped with a safety net are permitted in fenced rear yard areas only. Adult supervision is required when trampolines are in use. Remember to secure trampolines during high winds and storms.

• Lawn furnishings are allowed, but it is important that they be stored away on scheduled mowing days. Patio furniture must be on the front porch or in the backyard and should be properly assembled and maintained for safety and appearance.

• Playground equipment must be in the backyard or side yard if no backyard exists. Residents are responsible for the supervision, safety and maintenance of the equipment. Written permission must be obtained from the FLFHC office to place large playground equipment outside a fenced yard. At move-out, residents are responsible for any lawn damage caused by the equipment.

• Portable basketball backboards are permitted beside driveways and must not block access to trash collection or mowing. Backboards are not permitted in common area parking lots and cannot be within 10 feet of the street or in cul-de-sacs.

For more information about summer policies and outdoor play equipment, refer to the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook or contact the FLFHC office at 913-682-6300.

Housing offered to military retirees and DOD civilians

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities offers leasing opportunities to military retirees and Department of Defense civilians. Fort Leavenworth offers families a safe and secure environment in which to live, work and play; excellent schools; and convenient access to Kansas City, the surrounding metropolitan area and the many attractions the Midwest has to offer.

Contact FLFHC for more information and availability. Select neighborhoods and a variety of homes and styles are available and restrictions may apply. Amenities include lawn service, 24-hour maintenance services, as well as a number of amenities offered through the housing office such as a fitness center, a playroom, an outdoor seating area and a playground.

Upcoming events

FLFHC is giving away a limited number of coffee mugs to resident military spouses, by reservation. To reserve a coffee mug, go to https://forms. gle/U5miJerW2S951uTz7. Pick up is from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 20 at 220 Hancock Ave.

Hot dogs on the patio

Join FLFHC to celebrate the end of the schoolyear and the start of summer break with hot dogs, drinks and games on the patio from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26 at 220 Hancock Ave.

Children’s coloring contest

The children’s coloring contest is through May 27. Coloring sheets are available in the FLFHC office and at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com. Submissions must be received in the FLFHC office no later than May 27. Coloring contest winner(s) will receive a prize and have their artwork published in the June FLFHC newsletter.

Memorial Day

All FLFHC offices, to include the Self-Help Store, will be closed May 30 for Memorial Day. Normal business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. will resume May 31. For a maintenance emergency or to submit a work order any time the offices are closed, call 913-651-3838.

Utilities Tip

Energy-efficient fluorescent bulbs may cost more than the typical incandescent bulb but can last up to 10 times longer and use one-third of the energy.