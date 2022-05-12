LARGE TRASH BINS WILL BE AVAILABLE beginning May 16 in the southeast parking lot of the Post Exchange during PCS season.

BULK TRASH PICK-UP IS EVERY MONDAY. Items should be curbside by 8 a.m. Refrigerators, freezers, washers and dryers are not accepted.

THE FAIRWAY GRILLE IS CLOSED TODAY.

MAY IS MOTORCYCLE SAFETY MONTH. For more information visit https://safety.army.mil /OFF-DUTY/PMW-2-Motorcycles.

TRUESDELL BARBERSHOP IS NOW OPEN 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 290 Stimson Ave. To make an appointment, call 913-684-2593.

The U.S. Army has multiple ways to provide FEEDBACK REGARDING YOUR HOUSEHOLD GOODS SHIPMENT. Find pre-move counseling feedback through https://ice.disa.mil. For pre-move booking or pre-move award feedback, contact the local personal property call center at 1-800-521-9959. For pack, pickup and delivery feedback use the quality assurance inspector onsite or call the move.mil customer support center at 1-800-MIL-MOVE. For the post-move survey, a text message will be sent. For more information, visit https://www.move.mil/resources/locator-map.

The Leavenworth County Emergency Management OUTDOOR WARNING SIRENS are for outdoor warning purposes only and not meant to be heard indoors. The siren signals to get indoors. If a siren ends it does not mean the threat has ended.

The Combined Arms Research Library BOOK DROP WILL BE CLOSED through June 13. Return all books to the carts located by the circulation desk.

The LOGISTICS READINESS CENTER MAINTENANCE DIVISION HAS MOVED to 844 Salabu Road next to the 15th Military Police Brigade Headquarters.

MASKS ARE NOW OPTIONAL IN ALL CHILD AND YOUTH CENTER ACTIVITIES AND LOCATIONS. This includes the Main Child Development Center, Osage School-Age Center and Harrold Youth Center.

The Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention Program (SHARP) has new options to REPORT CASES OF SEXUAL ASSAULT, restricted and unrestricted. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortLeavenworthLegalAssistance.