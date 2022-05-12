The Post Exchange PATRIOT PET PHOTO CONTEST is now through May 31. For more information and to enter, visit shopmyexchange.com/sweepstakes.

Registration is now open for the USAA ONLINE SOLDIER SHOWDOWN. Event begins May 28. To register, visit www.armymwr.com/esports.

The Combined Arms Research Library STORYWALK “FIRENZE’S LIGHT” BY JESSICA COLLACO is now through May 26. The walk begins at the book drop.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation ARMY OPEN is 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $90 for members and $110 for non-members.

The Army Community Service STRESS MANAGEMENT CLASS is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the ACS relocation room. For more information, call 913-684-2800.

The next VIETNAM WAR COMMEMORATION LECTURE SERIES presentation is today at June’s Northland, 614 Pottawatomie St., Leavenworth. Vietnam War veteran Dr. James Willbanks, professor emeritus and former General of the Army George C. Marshall Chair of Military History at the Command and General Staff College, will present. Reception starts at 5:30 p.m., buffet dinner is at 6 p.m., and the presentation is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 at the door.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Adult Sports SOFTBALL LEAGUE COACHES’ MEETING is at 6 p.m. today at Gruber Fitness Center. Playing season is Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning June 2. For more information, call 913-684-3224/5136.

There are several STRONG B.A.N.D.S. FITNESS EVENTS in May. A three-course Orienteer Meet is 8 a.m. to noon May 14 starting at Gruber Fitness Center. Cost is $15 for solos and $35 for a group. The free 1000-pound/400-pound club is from 8 a.m. to 5 pm. May 21. A free Aerobathon class and demonstration is 8:30 a.m. to noon May 28 at Gruber Fitness Center. A free Flying Disc Golf Tournament is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at the flying disc golf course. For more information, call 913-684-5120.

There are several Army Community Service PARENTING EVENTS AND GROUPS in May. The Infant Massage Class is 9-10 a.m. May 16 and 23. The Childbirth Preparation Class is 5-7 p.m. May 16. The Stroller Walk is 10-11 a.m. May 17, 24 and 31. Breastfeeding Support is 9-10 a.m. May 18 and 25 at the Resiliency Center. For more information, call 913-684-2800.

The next Interagency Brown Bag Series: “FEDERAL EXECUTIVE BOARD” is 12:30-1:30 p.m. May 18 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. For more information, call 913-651-0624.

The Frontier Army Museum “SERVICEMEN ON DEATH ROW: THE HISTORY OF CAPITAL PUNISHMENT IN THE ARMY” with guest speaker retired Lt. Col. Peter Grande is 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 18 at 100 Reynolds Ave. To reserve a spot, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4daeaf2ca5fec70-ffam3.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation NONAPPROPRIATED FUND PROPERTY SALE is 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19 and 20 at 801 Riley Road. For more information, call 913-684-2726/2727.

The U.S. Disciplinary Barracks Fund NONAPPROPRIATED FUND PROPERTY SALE is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 and 20 at 740 W. Warehouse Road. For more information, call 913-684-4806.

The Army Community Service PLAY MORNING is 9-10:30 a.m. today, May 19 and 26. For more information, call 913-684-2800.

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities COFFEE MUG PICK-UP is May 20 while supplies last.

The Combined Arms Center GOLF SCRAMBLE SERIES is a shotgun start at noon May 20, June 24, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 at Trails West Golf Course. Lunch and driving range open at 11 a.m. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members.

The Fort Leavenworth Survivor Outreach Services “SURVIVING FAMILY MEMBER TEAM BUILDING” is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21. To register, call 913-684-2800.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SPRING KIDS’ FISHING DERBY is 8 a.m. to noon May 21 at Smith Lake. Cost is $3 for non-members; members fish for free. Bait will be available for purchase at the event. For more information, call 913-240-5503.

The CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FUN SHOOT is at 9 a.m. May 21 at Brunner Range. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets, lunch and prizes. For more information, call 913-6518132.

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities HOT DOGS ON THE PATIO is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26 at 220 Hancock Ave. while supplies last.

The Harrold Youth Center 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT begins at 3 p.m. May 26.

The Harrold Youth Center SCHOOL’S OUT COOL OUT FAREWELL PARTY is at 4 p.m. May 26. This is a free event and includes food, games and music. For more information and to register, call 684-5131/5118.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SPRING COMBO LEAGUE meets Thursdays through May 26. Cost is $25 per five-person team. For more information, call 913-651-8132.

Enrollment is now open for the Child and Youth Services TEEN SUMMER CAMPS. Session 1 “Great Outdoors” is May 31 through June 3; Session 2 “Sports Spectacular” is June 6-10; Session 3 “Animal Planet” is June 13-17; Session 4 “Blast from the Past” is June 21-23; Session 5 “Water World” is June 27 through July 1; Session 6 “Spirit Week” is July 5-8; Session 7 “Wild Wild West” is July 11-15; Session 8 “Mission Impossible” is July 18-22; Session 9 “Wild and Crazy’’ July 25-29; Session 10 “Imaginarium” is Aug. 1-5; and Session 11 “Weird Science” is Aug. 8-12. For more information, call 913-684-5118.

Enrollment is now open for the Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services SPORTS AND FITNESS SUMMER CAMPS. Challenger Sports International Soccer Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 3-4, cost is $110; 9 a.m. to noon for ages 6-8, cost is $165; 10 a.m. to noon for ages 4-5, cost is $125; and 1-4 p.m. for ages 9-14, cost is $165. Camps run June 6-10, July 11-15 and Aug. 1-5. Fitness Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8 and 10-11 a.m. for ages 914 June 13-16; cost is $40. Summer Golf League is 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays June 14 to Aug. 4 for ages 8-17; cost is $65 for first child, $55.25 each additional child. Baseball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10-11 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 18-21; cost is $40. Basketball camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10-11 a.m. for ages 910 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 25-28; cost is $40. Enrollment and current CYS registration required, sports physical not required. For more information, call 913-683-1362/2050.