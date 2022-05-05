MAY IS MOTORCYCLE SAFETY MONTH. For more information visit https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/PMV-2-Motorcycles.

TRUESDELL BARBERSHOP IS NOW OPEN 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 290 Stimson Ave. To make an appointment, call 913-684-2593.

The Combined Arms Research Library BOOK DROP WILL BE CLOSED through June 13 due to out-processing overload. Return all books to the carts located by the circulation desk.

ASPHALT REPAIR WORK HAS BEGUN by Patch Community Center by the entrance to Grant Pool and will affect those working at Patch and Root Hall as well as McClellan Avenue residents living between Patch and Root Hall.

MASKS ARE NOW OPTIONAL IN ALL CHILD AND YOUTH CENTER ACTIVITIES AND LOCATIONS. This includes the Main Child Development Center, Osage School-Age Center and Harrold Youth Center.

BULK TRASH PICK-UP IS EVERY MONDAY. Items should be curbside by 8 a.m. Refrigerators, freezers, washers and dryers are not accepted.

The LOGISTICS READINESS CENTER MAINTENANCE DIVISION HAS MOVED to 844 Salabu Road next to the 15th Military Police Brigade Headquarters.

The Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention Program (SHARP) has new options to REPORT CASES OF SEXUAL ASSAULT, restricted and unrestricted. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FortLeavenworthLegalAssistance.

The ARMY COMMUNITY SERVICE LOAN CLOSET has items available for loan up to 10 days. For more information, call 913-684-2830/ 2800.

For the most updated FORT LEAVENWORTH WEATHER STATUS ALERTS, visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/about/post-status or call 684-1600. Common Access Card holders can access the Alert! Warning System at https://alert.csd.disa.mil.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Auto Crafts Center DO-IT-YOURSELF AUTO BAYS are available for a minimal fee. Cost includes car and motorcycle lifts, tools, waste oil program, service technician to assist and advise and more. Oil, windshield wipers and filters are available for purchase. Bays available on first-come-first-served basis. For more information, call 913-684-3395.