Pets of the Week, Meet Harmony and Melody

By psiebert - May 5, 2022

Harmony and Melody are 6-month-old tabby/tortoiseshell kittens available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility. They have already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com for profiles of adoptable pets and adoption information. Call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information.

Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp