FREE BOWLING AND SHOE RENTAL for children is offered 4-8 p.m. today and April 23, 28 and 30 at Strike Zone Bowling Center for Month of the Military Child.

The Harold Youth Center APRIL FILM FESTIVAL is at 4:30 p.m. April 22. Children in grades six through 12 can submit films. Submissions are due April 20. For more information, call 913-684-5118.

The Harold Youth Center SPRING DANCE AND FLASHLIGHT EGG HUNT is 7-9 p.m. April 22. Cost is $3 for members and $5 for non-members and includes music and games. For more information, call 913-6845118/5131.

The Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services Month of the Military Child GOLF SIMULATOR LESSONS are noon to 2 p.m April 23 and 30 and 4-6 p.m. April 27. Lessons are free; registration is required. For more information, call 913-651-7176.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT is at 4 p.m. April 23 at The Depot in Leavenworth. Cost is $40 per team. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/220958737295066.

The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum HISTORIC HOMES TOUR is noon to 5 p.m. April 24 beginning at the Old U.S. Disciplinary Barracks. Cost is $20. To purchase tickets, visit https://ffamhauntedtour.tickegtspice.com/friends-of-the-frontierarmy-museum-historic-homes-tour-2022.

The New Parent Support Program INFANT MASSAGE CLASS is 9-10 a.m. April 25 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 913-684-2800.

The next Family Advocacy Program WEAR BLUE TUESDAY in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month is April 26.

The New Parent Support Program STROLLER WALK AND TALK meets Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m. at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. This is a free event for parents of children 0-3; registration is required. For more information and to register, call 913-684-7866.

The Command and General Staff College’s Cultural and Area Studies Office panel “STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONS OF CHINA’S GLOBAL POWER PROJECTION” is 1-3 p.m. April 27 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. To watch a livestream, visit http://usacac.army.mil/organizations/cace/lrec.

The Fort Leavenworth “Determination, Hope and Honor” DAYS OF REMEMBRANCE OBSERVANCE with guest speaker Sam Devinki is at 2 p.m. April 27 at Frontier Chapel. The event will also be streamed live on the Munson Army Health Center Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/munsonhealth.

The Command and General Staff School SPOUSE PROGRAM PANEL: “EXPERIENCES AND OPPORTUNITIES DURING FIELD GRADE OFFICER ASSIGNMENTS’ is 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 27 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. RSVP by April 25. For more information or to RSVP, call 913-6847381 or email michael.j.goodney.mil@army.mil.

Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program CIRCLE OF SUPPORT is 10-11 a.m. April 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 913-684-2871.

The Combined Arms Center GOLF SCRAMBLE SERIES is a shotgun start at noon April 29, May 20, June 24, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 at Trails West Golf Course. Lunch and driving range open at 11 a.m. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Prepay by April 28 and save $5. Cost includes fees, range, lunch, beverages, tee gift and prizes.

The Harold Youth Center TALENT SHOW is at 4 p.m. April 29. For more information, call 913-684-5118/5131.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SPRING WALLEYE TOURNAMENT is 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at Clinton Lake, Lawrence, Kan. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. There will be prizes for Big Fish, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. For more information or to register, e-mail mark.luna@lvnworth.com.

The Fort Leavenworth POSTWIDE COMMUNITY YARD SALE is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30.

The Command and General Staff School SPOUSE SOCIAL is 68 p.m. May 3 and 4 at the Lewis and Clark Center. RSVP by April 27. For more information or to RSVP, call 913-684-7381 or email michael.j.goodney.mil@army.mil.

The Army Community Service MILITARY SPOUSE APPRECIATION DRIVE-THRU EVENT is 811 a.m. May 6 at the Post Theater south parking lot, 375 Grant Ave. Guests will receive a free Kansas T-shirt, coffee and Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation punch card.

Enrollment is open for the Child and Youth Services BABYSITTING BASICS COURSE for youth ages 12-18 who are currently registered with CYS. Enrollment for the summer session, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5 at Harrold Youth Center, is now open. The course is free. For more information or to register, call 913-683-5138/4956. Enrollment is due by noon the Monday before the start of the course.

The are several STRONG B.A.N.D.S. (balance, activity, nutrition, determination and strength) FITNESS EVENTS in May. The Command and General Staff College Triathalon is at 8 a.m. May 7 at Harney Sports Complex. Cost is $60 per racer or $75 for teams of two or three. A three-course Orienteer Meet is 8 a.m. to noon May 14 starting at Gruber Fitness Center. Cost is $15 for solos and $35 for a team. The free 1,000-pound/400pound Club Weightlifting Meet is from 8 a.m. to 5 pm. May 21. A free Aerobathon class and demonstration 8:30 a.m. to noon May 28 at Gruber Fitness Center. A free Flying Disc Golf Tournament is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at the disc golf course. For more information, call 913-684-5120.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Adult Sports SOFTBALL LEAGUE COACHES’ MEETING is at 6 p.m. May 12 at Gruber Fitness Center. Playing season is Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning June 2. For more information, call 913-684-3224/5136.