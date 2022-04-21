The Fort Leavenworth THRIFT SHOP, 1025 Sheridan Drive, will be open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 30. Regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; consignments are taken until 12:30 p.m.

MASKS ARE NOW OPTIONAL IN ALL CHILD AND YOUTH CENTER ACTIVITIES AND LOCATIONS. This includes the Main Child Development Center, Osage School-Age Center and Harrold Youth Center.

BULK TRASH PICK-UP IS EVERY MONDAY. Items should be curbside by 8 a.m. Refrigerators, freezers, washers and dryers are not accepted.

The LOGISTICS READINESS CENTER MAINTENANCE DIVISION HAS MOVED to 844 Salabu Road next to the 15th Military Police Brigade Headquarters.

The Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention Program (SHARP) has new options to REPORT CASES OF SEXUAL ASSAULT, restricted and unrestricted. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ FortLeavenworthLegalAssistance.

The ARMY COMMUNITY SERVICE LOAN CLOSET has items available for loan up to 10 days. For more information, call 913-684-2830/ 2800.

For the most updated FORT LEAVENWORTH WEATHER STATUS ALERTS, visit https://home .army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/about/post-status or call 684-1600. Common Access Card holders can access the Alert! Warning System at https://alert.csd.disa.mil.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Auto Crafts Center DO-IT-YOURSELF AUTO BAYS are available for a minimal fee. Cost includes car and motorcycle lifts, tools,waste oil program, service technician to assist and advise and more. Oil, windshield wipers and filters are available for purchase. Bays available on first-come-first-served basis. For more information, call 684-3395.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Auto Crafts Center AUTO DETAILING is available. Packages start at $35 and include hand wash and dry, tire dressing, interior vacuum, leather treatments, dashboard shining, window cleaning, waxing and more. For more information, visit 913-684-3395.