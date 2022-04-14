The Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services Month of the Military Child GOLF SIMULATOR LESSONS are 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays during April. Lessons are free; registration is required. For more information, call 913-651-7176.

During the month of April, FREE BOWLING AND SHOE RENTAL for children is offered 4-8 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at Strike Zone Bowling Center for Month of the Military Child.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SPRING COMBO LEAGUE meets Thursdays through May 26. Cost is $25 per five-person team. For more information, call 913-651-8132.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club LADIES NRA DEFENSIVE PISTOL COURSE is at 6 p.m. every Wednesday through May 31 at Mill Creek Rifle Club, 7215 Gardner Road, Desoto, Kan. Cost is $70. For more information, visit https://www.nrainstructors.org/search.aspx.

Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Resiliency Center. To register or for more information, call 913-684-2808/2813.

The Directorate of Emergency Services EASTER HOLIDAY PARADE through post is 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15.

The Command and General Staff College Foundation and Kansas Speedway EVENING OF FUN AT SPEEDWAY VICTORY LANE is at 5 p.m. April 15. Tickets are available for students, alumni, faculty and staff. For more information, visit https://www.cgscfoundation.org/foundation-kansas-speedway-team-up-for-fun?fbclid=IwAR3CmTRaEZDjAZyiZyiT9zwu7AijM8I0MIioFiI79l_m rA_JUn2oJ4WXNI.

The Harold Youth Center EASTER CUPCAKE DECORATING is at 6 p.m. April 15.

The Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventures BUNNY HOP ORIENTEER MEET is 8 a.m. to noon April 16 starting from the parking lot south of Gruber Fitness Center. There will be a two-kilometer introductory course, a five-kilometer intermediate trek course and a 10- or 12-kilometer Olympic course. Racers can complete one or two courses. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. For more information, call 913- 683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or visit www.ftlvadventure.com.

The LIL’ WEENIE FUN SHOOT is at 9 a.m. April 16. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets, lunch and prizes. For more information, call 913-651-8132.

The Fort Leavenworth Chapel COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT is 10 a.m. to noon April 16 at Doniphan Field. This is a free event and includes prizes and lunch. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FLKSRSO.

The EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE is at 7:30 a.m. April 17 on the Pioneer Chapel grounds, followed by a pancake breakfast from 8:1511:30 a.m.

The Combined Arms Research Library STORYWALK “THE LIBRARY BOOK” by Tom Chapin, Michael Mark and Chuck Groenink will be positioned around the library now through April 17.

The New Parent Support Program INFANT MASSAGE CLASS is 9-10 a.m. April 18 and 25 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 6842800.

The Family Advocacy Program WEAR BLUE TUESDAYS in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month are April 19 and 26.

The New Parent Support Program STROLLER WALK AND TALK meets Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m. April 19 and 26 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. This is a free event for parents of children 0-3, registration is required. For more information and to register, call 913-684-7866.

The Family Advocacy Program BOOK CLUB is at 9-10 a.m or 6-7 p.m. April 20 at the Army Community Service conference room. To register and receive a free book, call 913-684-2800.

The ROD AND GUN FUN SHOOT is at 9 a.m. April 20. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets, lunch and prizes. For more information, call 913-651-8132.

The next Interagency Brown Bag Series “FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION” is 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 20 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. For more information, call 913-651-0624.

The Harold Youth Center APRIL FILM FESTIVAL is at 4:30 p.m. April 22. Children in grades six through 12 can submit films. Submissions due April 20. For more information, call 913-684-5118.

The Harold Youth Center SPRING DANCE AND FLASHLIGHT EGG HUNT is 7-9 p.m. April 22. Cost is $3 for members and $5 for non-members and includes music and games. For more information, call 913-684-5118/5131.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT is at 4 p.m. April 23 at The Depot in Leavenworth. Cost is $40 per team. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/220958737295066.

The Command and General Staff College’s Cultural and Area Studies Office panel “STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONS OF CHINA’S GLOBAL POWER PROJECTION” is 1-3 p.m. April 27 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. To watch a livestream visit, http://usacac.army.mil/organizations/cace/lrec.

Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program CIRCLE OF SUPPORT is 10-11 a.m. April 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 913-684-2871.

The Combined Arms Center GOLF SCRAMBLE SERIES is a shotgun start at noon April 29, May 20, June 24, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 at Trails West Golf Center. Lunch and driving range open at 11 a.m. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. Prepay by April 28 and save $5. Cost includes fees, range, lunch, beverages, tee gift and prizes.

The Harold Youth Center TALENT SHOW is at 4 p.m. April 29. For more information, call 913-684-5118/5131.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SPRING WALLEYE TOURNAMENT is 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at Clinton Lake, Lawrence, Kan. Cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. There will be prizes for Big Fish, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. For more information or to register, e-mail mark.luna@lvnworth.com.

The Fort Leavenworth POSTWIDE COMMUNITY YARD SALE is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30.

Enrollment is open for the Child and Youth Services BABYSITTING BASICS COURSE for youth ages 12-18 who are currently registered with CYS. The next sessions are 2-6 p.m. May 6 and noon to 6 p.m. May 7 at Harrold Youth Center. The course is free. For more information or to register, call 913-683-5138/4956. Enrollment is due by noon the Monday before the start of the course.

The COMMAND AND GENERAL STAFF COLLEGE TRIATHALON is at 8 a.m. May 7 at Harney Sports Complex. Cost is $60 per racer or $75 for relay teams of two or three. Register by April 21 to guarantee a T-shirt. For more information and to register, call 913-684-1674.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Adult Sports SOFTBALL LEAGUE COACHES’ MEETING is at 6 p.m. May 12 at Gruber Fitness Center. Playing season is Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning June 2. For more information, call 913-684-3224/5136.