The Munson Army Health Center MASK POLICY has been updated. Masks are required in exam rooms, rehabilitation gym or if visiting patients are sick.

Munson Army Health Center COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS are now at the Multi-Service Specialty Clinic at MAHC. Vaccinations are offered for walk-ins ages 5 and older and boosters for ages 12 and older from 1-5 p.m. Thursdays. ID required.

APRIL IS SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS MONTH.

APRIL IS ALCOHOL AWARENESS MONTH.

APRIL IS AUTISM AWARENESS MONTH.

APRIL IS OCCUPATIONAL AWARENESS MONTH.

Munson Army Health Center COVID-19 TESTING is Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 913-684-6250.

Fort Leavenworth ARMY WELLNESS CENTER BODPOD is available for appointments. The BodPod measures the body’s breakdown of percentage body fat and fat free mass. AWC will help interpret results and make positive changes based on individual goals. For more information or to make an appointment, call 913-758-3403.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH VIRTUAL FACE-TO-FACE appointments are available through https://www.telemynd.com/hnfs and www.doctorondemand.com/hnfs. For more information, visit https://www.telemynd.com/military.

Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINES ARE NOW AVAILABLE for patients ages 6 months and older. To make an appointment, call 913-684-6250.

Patients needing to CONTACT THEIR PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN can do so through the appointment line. A representative will put in a telephone consult or contact your team through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Do not email your nurse through the government email system. That is not a secure way to handle your medical information and the nurse can not give medical information through a non-secure network. Call 684-6250.