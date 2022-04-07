Karah Marshall/ Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

With the possibility of severe weather, especially this time of year, be ready to respond to severe weather emergencies. Being prepared for severe weather doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. A few simple steps — such as having a Family Emergency Plan, a disaster supplies kit and a NOAA weather radio — could save lives.

A plan should identify the best place for shelter in the home and include the location and contents of the family’s emergency supply kit. A basic emergency supply kit should include enough food and water for at least three days, a flashlight, batteries, first aid kit and battery-operated radio at a minimum. To effectively shelter, from a tornado for example, select a room that is in a basement or an interior room on the lowest level away from corners, windows, doors and outside walls.

Fort Leavenworth’s 24-hour community shelters are at Munson Army Health Center, the Single Soldier Quarters, and the Lewis and Clark Center. Pets are not allowed at the community storm shelters.

Learn what protective measures to take before, during and after an emergency at http://www.nws.noaa.gov. For more severe weather information, see the Fort Leavenworth Lamp articles “Preparedness suggestions offered during Severe Weather Awareness Week” at www.ftleavenworthlamp.com/featured/2022/03/10/preparedness-suggestions-offered-during-severe-weather-awareness-week/ and “Prepare now for severe weather” at www.ftleavenworthlamp.com/featured/2022/02/24/prepare-now-for-severe-weather/.

Scholarships

The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation is inviting residents from Michaels’ military and affordable communities to apply scholarships. The scholarships are open to high school seniors who are pursuing some form of higher education at a college, trade/professional school or institute. The foundation plans to award $1 million worth of grants in June.

Since 1991, The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation has been a privately funded, non-profit educational organization that was created to assist high school graduates living in Michaels’ properties throughout the nation. The foundation has awarded in excess of $11 million to students across the country. During last year’s scholarship season, $1.5 million was granted to students.

Residents in good academic standing must have applications postmarked by April 15, 2022. Awards will be announced in June. Access the application online at https://tmo.com/scholars/#for-scholars and mailed the completed application to: Dr. Bruce W. Johnson, The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 90708, Camden, NJ 08101.

Donations

Drop off donatable goods to City Union Mission between 1-5 p.m. after the Postwide Yard Sale April 30 at the Community Management Office, 220 Hancock Ave.

City Union Mission will pickup any large donatable goods May 1 that were not delivered to the truck from the previous day by sign-up only. The sign-up sheet for pick-up will be sent out to the community at 4 p.m. April 30. Sign-up closes at 8 p.m. April 30.

Landscaping Schedule

Below is the mow schedule for the 2022 mowing season. This schedule, as always, is weather dependent. If there is a day that mowing cannot take place due to inclement weather, mowing will be delayed and moved to the following day or scheduled for a Saturday make-up day.

Monday: Pottawatomie, Kickapoo, Pawnee; Tuesday: Lower Kansa, Ottawa (Robinson Drive to Biddle), Santa Fe (6th Infantry to Biddle Road); Wednesday: Normandy, Infantry Barracks, Main Post; Thursday: Oregon, Cheyenne, Nez Perce, Upper Kansa; Friday – Shawnee, Ottawa, Santa Fe (other side of Biddle), Osage.

Chalk Your Walk

Through April 22, children are invited to share their sidewalk chalk artwork with FLFHC, with guardian’s permission. Send entries to kmarshall@tmo.com to be entered to win a $10 gift card to Dairy Queen. All entries will be posted to Facebook and shared with the community. Winners will be chosen and announced April 25.

Easter Basket Giveaway

Enter to win one of two children’s Easter baskets by April 14. Entries can be submitted from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Community Management Office, 220 Hancock Ave. Winners will be notified by phone.

Cereal TO-GO!

Military children are “cereal-sly” awesome. Come by the FLFHC Community Management Office for breakfast to-go from 8-10 a.m. April 15 while supplies last.

Children’s Coloring Contest

Coloring pages can be picked up at the FLFHC Community Management Office. Submissions must be received in the Community Management Office no later than 4:30 p.m. April 26. The contest winner, selected via a drawing, will receive a prize and have his/her artwork published in next month’s FLFHC newsletter. For more information, contact Karah at kmarshall@tmo.com.

Utilities Tip

When taking a shower or bath, use the bathroom fan to remove heat and humidity to help keep the home cooler as the warmer weather comes in.