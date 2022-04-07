Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Cali CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Cali By psiebert - April 7, 2022 267 0 Facebook Twitter Cali is a 6-month-old female kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. The FLSF also needs volunteers to help cover care shifts and to foster adoptable dogs. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Cali is a 6-month-old female kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. The FLSF also needs volunteers to help cover care shifts and to foster adoptable dogs. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Directorate professionals attend prayer breakfast New SGM at MEDDAC Power outage exercise slotted for May 6 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:8 + 3 =