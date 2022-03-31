The Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services Month of the Military Child GOLF SIMULATOR LESSONS are 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays during April. Lessons are free; registration is required. For more information, call 913-651-7176.

During the month of April, FREE BOWLING AND SHOE RENTAL for children is offered 4-8 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at Strike Zone Bowling Center for Month of the Military Child.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SPRING COMBO LEAGUE meets Thursdays through May 26. Cost is $25 per 5 person team. For more information, call 913-651-8132.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club LADIES NRA DEFENSIVE PISTOL COURSE is at 6 p.m. every Wednesday through May 31 at Mill Creek Rifle Club, 7215 Gardner Road, Desoto, Kan. Cost is $70. For more information, visit https://www.nrainstructors.org/search.aspx.

The Fort Leavenworth PRAYER BREAKFAST is 7:30-8:20 a.m. April 1 at Frontier Chapel.

The Fort Leavenworth Officers of Christian Fellowship BBQ BONANZA begins at 5 p.m. April 1 and continues through April 2 at Pioneer Chapel. For more information visit, https://www. facebook.com/FLKSRSO.

The next FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets, lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 913-651-8132.

The JOKER’S SCRAMBLE is a shotgun start at 9 a.m. April 2 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers. Pre-pay by April 1 and save $5. Cost includes breakfast, beverages, greens fees, cart rental and range balls. For more information, call 913-651-7176.

EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM RECREATIONAL BOWLING is 2:30-4:30 p.m. April 2 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The event is free. For more information, call 913-684-2871.

The Combined Arms Research Library STORYWALK “THE LIBRARY BOOK” by Tom Chapin, Michael Mark and Chuck Groenink will be positioned around the library April 4-17.

The New Parent Support Program INFANT MASSAGE CLASS is 9-10 a.m. April 4, 11, 18 and 25 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

The New Parent Support Program NEWBORN CARE CLASS is 5-7 p.m. April 4 at the ACS Conference room. This is a free event. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call 684-2808/2813.

The Family Advocacy Program WEAR BLUE TUESDAYS in Support of Child Abuse Awareness Month are April 5, 12, 19 and 26.

The New Parent Support Program STROLLER WALK AND TALK meets Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m. April 5, 12, 19 and 26 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. This is a free event for parents of children 0-3, registration is required. For more information and to register, call 684-7866.

Fort Leavenworth Protestant Chapel LENTEN LUNCHEON is noon to 1 p.m. April 6 in room 153 at Frontier Chapel. To sign up to bring soup or bread, contact Kathy Kem at ftleavepcc@gmail.com.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FIREFEST BBQ COMPETITION is at 8 a.m. April 8 at the Frontier Conference Center. To sign up a team of four or for more information, visit firefest.net.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club MONTE CARLO NIGHT is 5-9 p.m. April 8. Cost is $60 per couple. Visit fortleavenworthspousesclub.org to register.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club CHARITY GOLF SCRAMBLE is a shotgun start at 9 a.m. April 9. Cost is $55 per golfer and includes course fees, range, lunch and prizes. Visit fortleavenworthspousesclub.org to register.

RED CROSS LIFEGUARD CLASSES are offered 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 9, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 10 and 16. Students must be at least 15 years old. Class cost is $165. For more information, call 913-684-2190. To register, visit the Harney Sports Complex front desk.

The POST ACTIVITIES INFORMATION AND REGISTRATION DAY AND KIDS’ FEST is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 at Harney Sports Complex. For more informa- tion, call 913-684-1734 or visit leavenworth.armymwr.com.

The Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD SPIRIT WEEK is April 11 “Tropical Day,” April 12 “Wear Blue,” April 13 “Mismatch Day,” April 14 “Team/Sport Day,” and April 15 “Purple Up! Day.”

EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM LEGO CLUB is 9-10:30 a.m. (preschool) and 3:30-4:30 p.m. (school age) April 12 at the Resiliency Center. For information, call 684-2871.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club GENERAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING is 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 13 at 821 Sheridan Drive. Dinner will follow the meeting. For more information and to reserve a steak for dinner, e-mail dschar@lvnworth.com.

Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 14 at the Resiliency Center. This is a free event. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call 913-684-2808/2813.

The Fort Leavenworth Chapel COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT is 10 a.m. to noon April 15 at Doniphan Field. This is a free event and includes prizes and lunch. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FLK-SRSO.

The Command and General Staff College Foundation and Kansas Speedway EVENING OF FUN AT SPEEDWAY VICTORY LANE is at 5 p.m. April 15. Tickets are available for students, alumni, faculty and staff. For more information, visit https://www.cgscfoundation.org/ks-speedway-event-220415/.

The Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventures BUNNY HOP ORIENTEER MEET is 8 a.m. to noon April 16 starting from the parking lot south of Gruber Fitness Center. There will be a two-kilometer introductory course, a five-kilometer intermediate trek course and a 10- or 12-kilometer Olympic course. Racers can complete one or two courses. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. For more information, call 913- 683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or visit www.ftlvadventure.com.

The LIL’ WEENIE FUN SHOOT is at 9 a.m. April 16. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets, lunch and prizes. For more information, call 913-651-8132.

The Family Advocacy Program BOOK CLUB is 9-10 a.m or 6-7 p.m. April 20 at the Army Community Service conference room. To register and receive a free book, call 913-684-2800.

The next Interagency Brown Bag Series “FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION” is 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 20 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. For more information, call 913- 651-0624.

Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program CIRCLE OF SUPPORT is 10-11 a.m. April 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 913-684-2871.

The Fort Leavenworth POST-WIDE COMMUNITY YARD SALE is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30.

The COMMAND AND GENERAL STAFF COLLEGE TRIATHALON is at 8 a.m. May 7 at the Harney Sports Complex. Cost is $60 per racer or $75 for relay teams of two or three. Register by April 21 to guarantee a T-shirt. For more information and to register, call 913-684-1674.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FAMILY OPEN SWIM is 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Harney Pool. For more information, call 913-684-2190.