Pet of the Week, Meet Noodle

By psiebert - March 31, 2022

Noodle is a 9-month-old male kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility. Neuter surgery, vaccinations to date and microchipping are included in his adoption fee. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. The FLSF also needs volunteers to help cover care shifts and to foster adoptable dogs. Apply on the Volunteer Management Information System at https://vmis.armyfamilywebportal.com; search "Stray Animal Volunteer" under zip code 66027. An orientation session will be scheduled after the VMIS application is received. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp