Munson Army Health Center CHANGE OF RESPONSIBILITY CEREMONY is at 10 a.m. today at https://www.facebook.com/munsonhealth/.

Munson Army Health Center COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS are now at the Multi-Service Specialty Clinic at MAHC. Vaccinations are offered for walk-ins ages 5 and older and boosters for ages 12 and older from 1-5 p.m. Thursdays. ID required.

MARCH IS CANCER AWARENESS MONTH.

MARCH IS BRAIN INJURY AWARENESS MONTH. For more information, visit www.health.mil/BIAMonth.

MARCH IS VISION AND HEARING LOSS PREVENTION MONTH. For more in- formation, visit https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/MHS-Toolkits/Vision-and-Hearing-Loss-Prevention.

MARCH IS ENDOMETRIOSIS AWARENESS MONTH. For more information, visit

https://www.nichd.nih.gov/health/topics/endometriosis.

Munson Army Health Center COVID-19 TESTING is Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 913-684-6250.

Fort Leavenworth ARMY WELLNESS CENTER BOD-POD is available for appointments. The BodPod measures the body’s breakdown of percentage body fat and fat free mass. AWC will help you interpret your results and make positive changes based on your individual goals. For more in- formation or to make an appointment, call 913-758-3403.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH VIRTUAL FACE-TO-FACE appointments are available through https://www.telemynd.com/hnfs and www.doctorondemand.com/hnfs. For more information, visit https://www.telemynd.com/military.

Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINES ARE NOW AVAILABLE for patients ages 6 months and older. To make an appointment, call 913-684-6250.