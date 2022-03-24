The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SPRING COMBO LEAGUE meets Thursdays, today through May 26. Cost is $25 per 5 person team. For more information, call 651-8132.

Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program CIRCLE OF SUPPORT is 10-11 a.m. March 25 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2871.

The Fort Leavenworth READY AND RESILIENT ROAD SHOW is 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. March 25 at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service Food Court. Various agencies will be providing information about suicide awareness, sexual assault and harassment and more. Food trucks will also be available.

The Fort Leavenworth Outdoor Adventures SPRING ORIENTEER MEET is 8 a.m. to noon March 26 starting from the parking lot south of Gruber Fitness Center. There will be a two-kilometer introductory course, a five-kilometer intermediate trek course and a 10- or 12-kilo- meter Olympic course. Racers can complete one or two courses. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. For more information, call 913- 683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or visit www.ftlvadventure.com.

The Leavenworth EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS FAIR is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 26 at 1020 Limit St. in Leavenworth. The event is free and features classes and displays by the American Red Cross, Leavenworth Fire Department and more.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation MEMBER APPRECIATION GOLF TOURNAMENT is a shotgun start at 1 p.m. March 27 at Trails West Golf Course. This is a free event to all greens fees pass holders and includes a meal, beverages, greens, cart, scoring post event and hole and flight prizes. For more information, call 913-651-7176.

The Combined Arms Center WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH OBSERVANCE is 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 28 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Marshall Auditorium, 100 Stimson Ave. The guest speaker is Dr. Lynn Soots, AMSC Quality Assurance director. The event will also be live streamed at https://facebook.com/USACAC.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club LADIES NRA DEFENSIVE PISTOL COURSE is at 6 p.m. every Wednesday March 29 through May 31 at Mill Creek Rifle Club, 7215 Gardner Road, Desoto, Kan. Cost is $70. For more information, visit https://www.nrainstructors.org/search.aspx.

Fort Leavenworth Protestant Chapel LENTEN LUNCHES are noon to 1 p.m. March 30 and April 6 in room 153 at Frontier Chapel. To sign up to bring soup or bread, contact Kathy Kem at ftleavepcc@gmail.com.

The Fort Leavenworth PRAYER BREAKFAST is 7:30-8:20 a.m. April 1 at Frontier Chapel.

The Fort Leavenworth Officers of Christian Fellowship BBQ BONANZA begins at 5 p.m. April 1 and continues through April 2 at Pioneer Chapel. For more information visit, https://www.facebook.com/FLKSRSO.

The Protestant Women of the Chapel WOMEN’S RETREAT NIGHT is 5-9 p.m. April 1 at the Frontier Conference Center. To RSVP, email pwocftleavenworth@gmail.com.

The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets, lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 913-651-8132.

The JOKER’S SCRAMBLE is a shotgun start at 9 a.m. April 2 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers. Pre-pay by April 1 and save $5. Cost includes breakfast, beverages, greens fees, cart rental and range balls. For more information, call 913-651-7176.

EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM RECREATIONAL BOWLING is 2:30-4:30 p.m. April 2 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The event is free. For more information, call 913-684-2871.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FIREFEST BBQ COMPETITION is at 8 a.m. April 8 at the Frontier Conference Center. To sign up a team of four or for more information, visit firefest.net.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club MONTE CARLO NIGHT is 5-9 p.m. April 8. Cost is $60 per couple. Visit fortleavenworthspousesclub.org to register.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club CHARITY GOLF SCRAMBLE is a shotgun start at 9 a.m. April 9. Cost is $55 per golfer and includes course fees, range, lunch and prizes. Visit fortleavenworthspouses club.org to register.

The POST ACTIVITIES INFORMATION AND REGISTRATION DAY AND KIDS’ FEST is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 at Harney Sports Complex. For more information, call 913-684-1734 or visit leavenworth.armymwr.com.

EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM LEGO CLUB is 9-10:30 a.m. (preschool) and 3:30-4:30 p.m. (school age) April 12 at the Resiliency Center. For information, call 684-2871.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club GENERAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING is 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 13 at 821 Sheridan Drive. Dinner will follow the meeting. For more information and to reserve a steak for dinner, e-mail dschar@lvnworth.com.

Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 14 at the Resiliency Center. This is a free event. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call 913-684-2808/2813.

The Fort Leavenworth Chapel COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT is 10 a.m. to noon April 15 at Doniphan Field. This is a free event and includes prizes and lunch. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FLK-SRSO.