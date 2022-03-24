Belini, aka Bella, is an adult female Labrador retriever mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Bella has been waiting for the right family for more than two years. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Belini, aka Bella, is an adult female Labrador retriever mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Bella has been waiting for the right family for more than two years. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

12 − 3 =