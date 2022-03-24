Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Belini CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Belini By psiebert - March 24, 2022 259 0 Facebook Twitter Belini, aka Bella, is an adult female Labrador retriever mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Bella has been waiting for the right family for more than two years. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Belini, aka Bella, is an adult female Labrador retriever mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Bella has been waiting for the right family for more than two years. The FLSF is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Secretary of Army speaks at CGSC Girl Scout creates museum exhibit for Gold Award Firearms enthusiasts hone skills in inaugural pistol shootout LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:12 − 3 =