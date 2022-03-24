The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Transition Assistance Program CAREER AND EDUCATION FAIR is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 5 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. For more information, call 913-684-2227 or email usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Child and Youth Services NEEDS VOLUNTEER YOUTH SPORTS AND FITNESS HEAD COACHES for Soccer 6U, Soccer 10U and T-Ball. Call 913-684-7525/7526.

THE TRANSITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM HAS SEVERAL CLASSES currently scheduled. TAP has resumed virtual classes due to COVID. The next Transition Assistance Workshop is March 28 through April 1. The next Guide to Federal Employment Class is April 1. The next Managing Your Education Track Workshop is April 7-8. The next Department of Labor Career and Credential Exploration Workshop is April 11-12. The next Small Business Administration Boots to Business Workshop is April 19-20. TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 6842227 or email usarmy.sfltap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

THE THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN HAS SEVERAL WEBINARS currently scheduled. The next TSP Post-Service Withdrawals is 9 a.m. and noon today. The next TSP Post-Service Withdrawals is 10 a.m. today. The next TSP Early to Mid-Career is 11 a.m. March 28. The next TSP Contributions is noon March 29. The next Introduction to TSP is noon March 30. The next TSP Retirement and Beyond is 10 a.m. March 31. To register, visit

tsp.gov/webinars. Use password TSP-web. View videos at on Youtube at TSP4gov.

JOHN W. POILLON SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE at the Fort Leaven- worth Army Education Center. The scholarship is open to high school seniors who are dependents of U.S. military members currently or within the past 24 months assigned to Fort Leavenworth or civilians who are currently employed at Fort Leavenworth by the U.S. Government or a non-appropriated fund. The application deadline is March 26.

Army Community Service MOVING WITH KIDS: CREATING A POSITIVE TRANSITION FOR YOUR KIDS DURING YOUR NEXT MOVE is at 10 a.m. April 1 and 8 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2830/2800.

The MAJ. GEN. URSANO SCHOLARSHIP FOR DEPENDENT CHILDREN is accepting appli- cations through April 1. For more information, visit www.armyemergencyrelief.org/scholarships/ or email scholarships@aerhq.org.

TUITION ASSISTANCE IS AVAILABLE for fiscal year 2022 courses. For more information, con- tact the Army Education Center or visit https://home.army.mil/imcom/ index.php/customers/ACES.

The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum YOUTH ESSAY CONTEST is accepting essays through April 1. The contest is open to stu- dents in ninth through 12th grades from schools within 20 miles of Fort Leavenworth. For more information and the entry form, visit www.ffam.us.

Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FAMILY CHILD CARE CERTIFI- CATION is available through www.ArmyMWR.com/FCC.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club is ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR SCHOLARSHIPS. Categories include High School Senior, Continuing Education, Spouse Education and Vocational School/ Certification Program. For more information or to download an application form, visit http://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/community-assistance/scholarships/.

The KANSAS HUNTER EDUCATION INSTRUCTOR ASSOCIATION SCHOLARSHIP is accepting applications. Open to junior and seniors in high school and freshmen in college. For more information, visit www.kheia.com.