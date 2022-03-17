Munson Army Health Center COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS are now at the Multi-Service Specialty Clinic at MAHC. Vaccinations are offered for walk-ins ages 5 and older and boosters for ages 12 and older from 1-5 p.m. Thursdays. ID required.

NATIONAL SLEEP AWARENESS WEEK is March 13 through 19.

MARCH IS CANCER AWARENESS MONTH.

MARCH IS BRAIN INJURY AWARENESS MONTH. For more information, visit www.health.mil/BIAMonth.

MARCH IS VISION AND HEARING LOSS PREVENTION MONTH. For more information, visit https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/MHS-Toolkits/Vision-and-Hearing-Loss-Prevention?type=Articles.

MARCH IS ENDOMETRIOSIS AWARENESS MONTH. For more information, visit https://www.nichd.nih.gov/health/topics/endometriosis.

Munson Army Health Center COVID-19 TESTING is Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.

Fort Leavenworth ARMY WELLNESS CENTER BODPOD is available for appointments. The BodPod measures the body’s breakdown of percentage body fat and fat free mass. AWC will help you interpret your results and make positive changes based on your individual goals. For more information or to make an appointment, call 913-758-3403.

Munson Army Health Center follows Fort Leavenworth Garrison guidance for DELAYS AND CLOSURES DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH VIRTUAL FACE-TO-FACE appointments are available through https://www.telemynd.com/hnfs and www.doctorondemand.com/hnfs. For more information, visit https://www.telemynd.com/military.

Munson Army Health Center FLU VACCINES ARE NOW AVAILABLE for patients ages 6 months and older. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.