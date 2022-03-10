The New Parent Support Program INFANT MASSAGE CLASS is 9-10 a.m. March 14, 21 and 28 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

The New Parent Support Program CHILDBIRTH PREPARATION CLASS is 5-7 p.m. March 14 and 21 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills (SKIES Unlimited) SPRING BREAK GYMNASTIC CAMP is 10-10:30 a.m. for ages 1-2 years (parent and child); 11-11:40 a.m. 23 years (parent and child), 3-3:40 p.m. and 6-6:40 p.m. for 4-5 years old, 4-4:40 p.m. and 5-5:40 p.m. for 6-11 years old March 14-17. Cost is $44 for youth ages 1-2 and $52 for youth 3-11. For more information or to register, call 684-3207.

The Harrold Youth Center SPRING BREAK CAMP is March 14-18. For more information, call 684-5131/5118.

Submissions for the UNITED STATES ARMY DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST are being accepted through March 15. For more information, visit https://www.armymwr.com/digitalphoto.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation INTRAMURAL VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE COACH’S MEETING is at 6 p.m. March 17 at Gruber Fitness Center. Playing season is April 5-28. For more information, call 684-3224/5136.

The Community Blood Center BLOOD DRIVE is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18 in Frontier Chapel’s Fellowship Hall. Call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) or visit savealifenow.org/group and enter group code “BK” to schedule an appointment.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club TURKEY HUNTING SEMINAR is at 5 p.m. March 18 at 821 Sheridan Drive.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation PRECISION PISTOL SHOOTOUT is 9:30 a.m. March 19 at Brunner Range. Cost is $35 per shooter, $20 and $15 for additional firearms. Registration deadline is March 17. For more information or to register, call 6518132.

The LUCKY LEPRECHAUN SCRAMBLE is a shotgun start at 10 a.m. March 19 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $50 for members and $60 for nonmembers. Pre-pay by March 18 and save $5. Cost includes Irish coffee, corned beef and cabbage, greens fees, cart rental and range balls. For more information, call 913-651-7176.

The next Interagency Brown Bag Series: “U.S AGENCY FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT” is 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 22 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. For more information, call 651-0624.

Fort Leavenworth Protestant Chapel LENTEN LUNCHES are noon to 1 p.m. March 23, 30 and April 6 in room 153 at Frontier Chapel. To sign up to bring soup or bread, contact Kathy Kem at ftleavepcc@gmail.com.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club SPRING COMBO LEAGUE meets Thursdays March 24 through May 26. Cost is $25 per 5 person team. For more information, call 651-8132.

Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program CIRCLE OF SUPPORT is 10-11 a.m. March 25 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2871.

The Combined Arms Center WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH OBSERVANCE is 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 28 in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Marshall Auditorium, 100 Stimson Ave. The guest speaker is Dr. Lynn Soots, AMSC Quality Assurance Director. The event will also be live streamed at https://facebook.com/USACAC.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club LADIES NRA DEFENSIVE PISTOL COURSE is at 6 p.m. every Wednesday March 29 through May 31 at Mill Creek Rifle Club, 7215 Gardner Road, Desoto, Kan. Cost is $70. For more information, visit https://www.nrainstructors.org/search.aspx.

The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $35 and includes 50 targets, lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 913-651-8132.

The JOKER’S SCRAMBLE is a shotgun start at 9 a.m. April 2 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $45 for members and $55 for nonmembers. Pre-pay by April 1 and save $5. Cost includes breakfast, beverages, greens fees, cart rental and range balls. For more information, call 913-651-7176.

EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM LEGO CLUB is 9-10:30 a.m. (preschool) and 3:30-4:30 p.m. (school age) April 12 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 684-2871.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FAMILY OPEN SWIM is 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Harney Pool. For more information, call 684-2190.