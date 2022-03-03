Karah Marshall/Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Spring is on its way and Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities would like to remind residents to be proactive about general spring cleaning and home maintenance.

Take this opportunity to get rid of the old and bring in the new. What one person considers junk could be someone else’s treasure, so consider donating items if they are still in good shape or set them aside for the spring postwide yard sale.

Furnace air filters, mulch and grass seed (when in season and available) and specialty light bulbs can be picked up at the maintenance department at 800 W. Warehouse Road next to the horse stables.

Daylight Saving Time begins March 13, which is a good time to replace batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. To test smoke alarms, push and hold the test button down for a few seconds until it sounds. Contact the maintenance department about issues with smoke or carbon monoxide detectors.

Scholarship Opportunity

Now in its 32nd year, The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation scholarship for residents of Michaels’ communities is open to high school seniors who are pursuing higher education at a college, trade/professional school or institute. The foundation plans to award $1 million worth of grants this year.

Residents in good academic standing must have applications postmarked by April 15, 2022. Awards will be announced in June. The application is online at https://tmo.com/scholars/#for-scholars and should be downloaded, completed and mailed to: Dr. Bruce W. Johnson, The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 90708, Camden, NJ 08101.

Housing for Military Retirees and DOD Civilians

FLFHC is now offering leasing opportunities to military retirees and Department of Defense civilians. Beautiful and historic Fort Leavenworth has much to offer families including a safe and secure environment in which to live, work and play; excellent schools; and convenient access to Kansas City, the surrounding metropolitan area and the many attractions the Midwest has to offer. Contact FLFHC for details and availability. Select neighborhoods and a variety of homes and styles are available; restrictions may apply. A few of the amenities include lawn service and 24-hour maintenance services.

Upcoming Events

In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, FLFHC is having a “Pot of Gold” contest throughout the month of March. Stop by the FLFHC office anytime during normal business hours from March 7-17 for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

The children’s coloring contest is through March 25. Coloring sheets are available in the FLFHC office and at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com. The coloring contest winner will receive a prize and have his/her artwork published in the March FLFHC newsletter.

Stop by the outdoor patio at the Community Management Office at 220 Hancock Ave. March 21 for lemonade and cookies to celebrate the first day of spring, weather permitting. Updates will be posted on Facebook.

FLFHC is conducting a Fort Leavenworth photography challenge through March 28. Photos will be uploaded to Facebook on March 21 for voting through March 28, and winners will be announced shortly after. The categories are: Architecture, Military Life, Nature/Scenic, People and Wildlife. Winners will receive a $25 gift certificate to a local business.

Utilities/Conservation Tip

Turn off lights when not in use, even for short periods of time. Turning lights off and on uses less energy than if they are left on all the time.

